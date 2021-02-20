Bollywood will see the line of releases now let us Know release dates of upcoming films in 2021

MUMBAI: After a dull 2020, cine buffs are in for a treat in 2021 with a massive line-up of big-budget films all slated for release this year.

From Akshay Kumar's 'Bellbottom', Ranveer Singh's '83', Amitabh Bachchan's 'Jhund' to Yash's 'KGF: Chapter 2', and Salman Khan's 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' are among the many other movies that are all set to hit the silver screen in 2021.

So, we thought of making it easy for you to know the release dates of all the upcoming films and have therefore compiled a list with all the information that you require. Take a look:

1. 83

Ranveer Singh starrer '83', directed by Kabir Khan, is slated to hit theatres on June 4. '83' is a story about India's big World Cup win in 1983 and stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone as former captain Kapil Dev and his wife Romi respectively. The film also features an ensemble cast, including Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem among others.

2. Bellbottom

Set in the 1980s, 'Bellbottom' had created a massive buzz last year as it became the first Bollywood movie to start shooting amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the release date of Akshay Kumar starrer 'Bellbottom' is out. The film is now all set for a grand theatrical release on May 28, 2021.

3. Jhund

Amitabh Bachchan confirmed on Friday that his new film Jhund will release in theatres on June 18. The film is directed by Sairat maker Nagraj Manjule.

"Covid gave us setbacks .. but it`s comeback time now! WE`RE BACK IN THEATERS .. JHUND releasing 18th June !!" Big B tweeted.

"AMITABH BACHCHAN: #JHUND ARRIVES ON 18 JUNE 2021... #Jhund - #AmitabhBachchan and #Sairaat director Nagraj Popatrao Manjule`s first collaboration - to release in *cinemas* on 18 June 2021. #Jhund is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Raaj Hiremath, Savita Raj Hiremath, Nagraj Manjule, Gargee Kulkarni, Sandip Ssingh and Meenu Aroraa," tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Big B essays a role based on Slum Soccer founder Vijay Barse in the upcoming sports drama. The film narrates the story of a professor who encourages street children to build a football team, in order to help them find a purpose in life.

4. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

The Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is set for theatrical release on July 9. The romantic drama directed by Abhishek Kapoor co-stars Vaani Kapoor.

The film casts Ayushmann as a crossfit athlete and Vaani plays his love interest.

The shooting schedule of the film was wrapped within 48 days, following which the unit had celebrated completion with cake cutting.

Ayushmann has earlier shared why the film is so special for him. "I have to credit my director and producer Abhishek Kapoor and Pragya Kapoor for manning the resources so diligently and so effectively. It feels amazing that we managed this feat in my hometown Chandigarh - couldn`t be prouder!!! `Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui` is a very special film for me and I can`t wait to share it with the world in cinemas next year," he wrote on Instagram.

The film is produced by Pragya Kapoor and Bhushan Kumar.

5. Roohi

'Roohi' is set to hit the big screens on March 11, 2021. The horror-comedy reunites Rajkummar Rao with the makers of 'Stree' and the film is helmed by Hardik Mehta and produced by Dinesh Vijan.

6. Maidaan

The film is all set to have a worldwide theatrical release on Dussehra i.e. October 15, 2021. Inspired by the true story of Syed Abdul Rahim, ‘Maidaan’ will showcase the journey of one of the finest coaches that emerged from India, the one who put India on the global map.

7. Jersey

Shahid Kapoor's Jersey is all set to amaze fans this Diwali i.e on November 5.

8. KGF: Chapter 2

'KGF: Chapter 2', an upcoming Kannada period action film written and directed by Prashanth Neel and starring actor Yash, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon will hit theatres on July 16.

9. Heropanti 2

Tiger Shroff starrer 'Heropanti 2' is all set for a theatrical release on July 16.

10. Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai

Salman Khan's 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' which reportedly was earlier headed for an OTT release, was finally announced to be having a theatrical run. It is slated for release on the occasion of Eid on May 13.

11. Satyameva Jayate 2

On the occasion of Republic Day, actor John Abraham announced the release date of his upcoming film 'Satyameva Jayate 2. The film is set to hit the theatres on May 12.

12. Bunty Aur Babli 2

Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and debutant Sharvari starrer 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' is all set for release on April 23.

13. Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Directed by Divyang Thakkar and starring Ranveer Singh, Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah, 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' will release in theatres on August 27.

14. Prithviraj

Directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi and starring Akshay Kumar, introducing debutante Manushi Chhillar, Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood in lead roles, the film is all set to release on November 5.

15. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar

Produced and Directed by Dibakar Banerjee, 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra will release on March 19.

16. Shamshera

Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, directed by Karan Malhotra, 'Shamshera' is set to release on June 25.

17. Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is all set to hit the silver screen this Christmas.

18. Atrangi Re

Anand L Rai directed 'Atrangi Re' starring Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar and Dhanush will hit the cinemas on August 6.

19. RRR

Directed by SS Rajamouli, 'RRR' that has an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris and several others in pivotal roles besides Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead, will release on October 13.

Which of these movies are your excited for, do let us know in the comment section below.

SOURCE – DNA

