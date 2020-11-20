Bollywood's bitter cold wars that grabbed unwanted public attention

MUMBAI: Conflicts arise over a difference of opinions. Sometimes fights can occur when people misunderstand each other and jump to the wrong conclusion.

Well, like in most of our families, several Bollywood celebrity families have their own share of fights, problems and misunderstandings which are sometimes resolved and at other times, left unsolved. While it is normal to disagree with each other, these celebrity family fights have been publicised for all the wrong reasons.

We are talking about Krushna Abhishek-Govinda's feud, Aamir Khan's legal battle with brother Faisal Khan, Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina's allegations against the Roshan family among other controversial fights, etc. that had previously made the headlines.

Krushna Abhishek's fallout with his 'Maama' Govinda has been the talk of the town since quite some time now. It all started in 2018 when Krushna's wife Kashmera Shah tweeted about 'people who dance for money', which Govinda's wife Sunita had taken offence to, thinking it was directed towards Govinda. What followed was an explosive interview by Sunita where she revealed that they have cut all ties with Krushna and family. It's been two years to this incident. Krushna and Kashmera have tried different ways to reconcile but Govinda and Sunita are in no mood to let bygones be bygones. This is precisely also the reason why Krushna refused to be a part of a recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show featuring Govinda as the celebrity guest.

In 2008, Aamir Khan's brother Faisal Khan moved to court insisting that he doesn't want to be in his brother's custody. He claimed that Aamir was spreading wrong information about his mental illness. The court pronounced the verdict in his favour and declared that he need not be in anyone's custody. Ever since Faisal and Aamir have not been on amicable terms. Faisal went on multiple records alleging, "Frankly, I was never ill.. what has been said so far was speculative and spread by my elder brother Aamir Khan and other family members. In fact, I was kidnapped... I was under house arrest, unwanted drugs were given to me. On the judgment day, judge saab announced that I'm not suffering from any illness.. and that I'm normal and capable of handling life on my own. I should be treated as a normal person.".

Cutting to 2020, Faisal and Aamir continue to maintain distance from each other. Faisal is making his directorial debut this year but in a recent interview, he revealed that he sought no help from Aamir.

In 2019, Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina Roshan unexpectedly tweeted in favour of Kangana Ranaut amid the latter's feud with Hrithik. This led to multiple speculations before Sunaina went on record to given an explosive interview against Hrithik, father Rakesh Roshan and the entire family. Mentioning how the family didn't support her relationship with a Muslim guy, Sunaina lashed out at Rakesh Roshan in a series of tweets. She also alleged that Hrithik is "harassing her" as she said, "Hrithik had promised me that he would get me a house of my own, wherever that I wanted in Mumbai, but he has not done that. When I found a rented apartment for myself in Lokhandwala, he said it’s too expensive for me. Is 2.5 lakhs rent too expensive for him? I don’t think so. He didn’t stick to his words. Everybody is harassing me today.". Later, Hrithik's former wife Sussanne Khan issued a statement saying, "Sunaina is an extremely loving warm, caring person, who is in an unfortunate situation.".

The Kashyap brothers, i.e., Anurag and Abhinav share completely different ideologies. Both are filmmakers and a part of the same industry. Yet, they don't agree with each other on many levels. So to avoid clashes, they have decided to never interfere in each other's life or business. In June this year, when Abhinav had hit out at Arbaaz Khan, Salman Khan over Dabangg 2 controversy, Anurag was asked to issue a clarification. That's when Anurag had issued a statement once and for all stating, "My brother is his own person, he has his own voice, and I have been categorically told by him, ‘do not interfere in my business'. Me and my brother don’t agree with each other’s politics. That’s the amazing thing that this government has achieved - brothers don’t talk to each other, friends will fight. They have managed to break apart so many things.".

Credit: Times Now