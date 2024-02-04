Boman Irani’s screenwriting network ‘Spiral Bound’ reaches four-year milestone

MUMBAI : Celebrated for his notable screen portrayals, Boman Irani, an actor-filmmaker, established ‘Spiral Bound’ during the lockdown—a screenwriting network that has since become an integral part of his life. Regularly attended by numerous screenwriters through online sessions from across the country, ‘Spiral Bound’ helps aspiring writers through workshops conducted by acclaimed filmmakers and personalities from the cinema world. Marking its four-year milestone, the ‘Spiral Bound’ team shared a heartfelt note on social media along with a candid picture of Boman Irani addressing the audience.

The Spiral Bound team wrote, “Four years of inspiring journeys, shared passions, and endless imagination in our wonderful Spiral Bound!  Huge thanks to each of you for making this adventure so special. Let’s continue to write our story together, one page at a time!”

In response to the same, numerous individuals congratulated the actor and the ‘Spiral Bound’ team, expressing their love through genuine comments and good wishes.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Boman Irani is set for his directorial debut with a project he has written, leaving fans eagerly awaiting further details.


 

