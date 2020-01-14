Boman to play Ranveer's dad in 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'

MUMBAI: Boman Irani has been roped into play the character of actor Ranveer Singh's father in the upcoming film "Jayeshbhai Jordaar". The veteran actor calls the script "rare" and that it's a "moving story".

"'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' is a rare script that tells a brilliant, moving story. For me, Divyang is a writer and director to watch out for and talent like him comes once in many, many years. He has written something exceptionally thought provoking that delivers a powerful message in the most entertaining and humorous manner," Boman said.

Directed by debutant writer-director Divyang Thakkar, "Jayeshbhai Jordaar" is a humourous entertainer set in Gujarat and Ranveer will be seen playing the role of a Gujarati man.

Boman is again teaming up with Ranveer after "83". He tagged the "Gully Boy" star as "powerhouse performer".