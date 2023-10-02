Boney Kapoor announces biography on late wife, legendary actress Sridevi

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor on Thursday announced the biography of his late wife and legendary actress Sridevi titled 'The Life of a Legend'.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 02/10/2023 - 16:09
movie_image: 
Boney Kapoor announces biography on late wife, legendary actress Sridevi

MUMBAI : Filmmaker Boney Kapoor on Thursday announced the biography of his late wife and legendary actress Sridevi titled 'The Life of a Legend'.

He took to social media to make the announcement.

Boney said: "Sridevi was a force of nature. She was the happiest when she shared her art on screen with her fans but she was also a fiercely private person."

The book is penned by Dhiraj Kumar who the actress considered family.

"Dhiraj Kumar is who she considered family. He was a researcher, writer & columnist. We are happy that he is writing the book that befits her extraordinary life."

The book draws a complete portrait of Sridevi, the quintessential superstar who has an unmatched career in Indian cinema. She worked in over 300 films across 50 years in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

She was conferred the Padma Shri, won National Film Awards, State Government Awards and International Awards.

Source : Ians 

Sridevi Boney Kapoor BONEY KAPOOR FANS Janhvi Kapoor Sanjay Kapoor Mili Bollywood News Bollywood movies ott news OTT MOVIES BOLLYWOOD TREND Digital News South Movies SOUTH MOVIE NEWS TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 02/10/2023 - 16:09

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Exclusive! Mohit Duseja roped in to be part of a new show on Sony TV
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update for its viewers and we always like to be at the forefront of...
Spoiler Alert! Imlie: Imlie shocked to see Rudra taking chini’s side as she bids goodbye to Rana Villa
MUMBAI:Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a huge turn post the leap...
KJo has a 'fan moment' with Mohanlal, calls him one of the best actors in India
MUMBAI : Bollywood producer-director Karan Johar, whose film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' will land in theatres in...
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Suniel Shetty to grace the show to promote his upcoming project “Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt”
MUMBAI:Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.The...
The Great Khali, Mahavir Singh Phogat join Suniel Shetty for the grand launch of the actor’s reality web series Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt
MUMBAI : We have seen a few reality shows in the digital world. But, have you watched a reality show based on MMA? Well...
Recent Stories
KJo has a 'fan moment' with Mohanlal, calls him one of the best actors in India
KJo has a 'fan moment' with Mohanlal, calls him one of the best actors in India

Latest Video

Related Stories
KJo has a 'fan moment' with Mohanlal, calls him one of the best actors in India
KJo has a 'fan moment' with Mohanlal, calls him one of the best actors in India
'Pathaan' first Hindi film to make $100 mn without China release
'Pathaan' first Hindi film to make $100 mn without China release
fukery 3
Check out some amazing BTS of the movie Fukrey 3
Join Anupam Kher- Neena Gupta in rediscovering essence of true entertainment. Take pride in Shiv Shastri Balboa shows for 5000
Join Anupam Kher- Neena Gupta in rediscovering essence of true entertainment. Take pride in Shiv Shastri Balboa shows for 5000 Armed Forces Jawans, officers and families all across India!
Here's how Shivaleeka Oberoi stands out from other Bollywood brides like Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani
Here's how Shivaleeka Oberoi stands out from other Bollywood brides like Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani
Hotness Alert! Here are the times actress Aagatha Gomes Figueiroa has raised temperature with her hot looks
Hotness Alert! Here are the times when actress Aagatha Gomes Figueiroa has raised the temperature with her hot looks