Boney Kapoor confirms the casting of No Entry 2, check it out

Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Arjun Kapoor will feature in the follow-up to the hit comedy No Entry, producer Boney Kapoor has confirmed. Anees Bazmee, who helmed the 2005 film, featuring Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan, is returning for the sequel.
Also read - Woah! Boney Kapoor reveals about being honest with first wife Mona Shourie and his secret marriage with Sridevi

The original stars won't feature in the new movie, said Boney Kapoor, adding the team is now in the process of casting ten female actors for the project.

"That chapter is over. Now, we have Diljit, Varun and Arjun in the film. Varun and Arjun are best of friends, and Diljit is fantastic at comedy. So, I think this makes for a good and interesting combination," the producer told PTI.

“While, the male actors and Bazmee are locked, the 10 female leads are yet to be cast in the film,” he added.

No Entry revolves around two married men, who find themselves in trouble because of their womanising friend, Prem, after he sets them up with a hooker, leading to lies and confusion. Lara Dutta, Esha Deol and Celina Jaitley played the female leads in the first part, with Bipasha Basu in an extended cameo appearance.

In January, there were unconfirmed media reports stating that Varun, Arjun Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh will feature in the sequel. No Entry 2 will go on floors in December, added the producer, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming production Maidaan, starring Ajay Devgn. It is set to release in theatres on April 10.

Boney Kapoor also gave an update about the sequel to the classic 1987 movie Mr India, which featured Anil Kapoor and Sridevi. It was directed by Shekhar Kapur.

One of the first sci-fi movies in Hindi cinema, the film was about a man who discovers the formula to become invisible and uses its powers to fight evil forces. The filmmaker-producer said he is in talks with a Hollywood studio for Mr India 2.

“That also will happen, maybe as soon as No Entry 2 is out. I have been approached by a big Hollywood studio to do Mr India. So, it’s Zee, me and the studio,” he claimed.

Also read - ​​​​​​Woah! Boney Kapoor breaks silence on wife Sridevi's death, reveals about her blackouts due to diets

 

In 2020, Zee Studios had announced they have signed director Ali Abbas Zafar to helm a Mr India trilogy, a re-imagining of the popular film.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Hindustan Times 

 

Varun Dhawan Diljit Dosanjh Arjun Kapoor Boney Kapoor Anees Bazmee Salman Khan Anil Kapoor Bollywood TellyChakkar
