Boney Kapoor faces criticism after video surfaces showing inappropriate behavior with actress Priyamani; Netizen reacts!

Boney Kapoor is well-known for his outstanding roles in several movies, including Mr. India, Mom, Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe, Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, and Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai. However trolls have consistently targeted him for his public gestures, and this time was no exception.
Boney Kapoor presented a special screening of his most recent film, Maidaan, on April 9, 2024.

Boney Kapoor presented a special screening of his most recent film, Maidaan, on April 9, 2024. The director chose a blue kurta-pyjama and matching Nehru coat for the occasion. He was seen standing in one of the videos with Priyamani, an actress who looked amazing in a saree.

Yet, what made the actress the center of attention was that Boney was holding her by the waist before putting his hand on her shoulder. Later on, he was observed giving her an unpleasant hold that was uncomfortable for her.

However, Boney Kapoor's gesture didn't go down well with the netizens, who slammed him for it. A user commented, "Someone as well known and powerful as Priyamani has to endure this creepy man's disgusting behavior. I can't even imagine how he must be behaving with young and upcoming actresses." Another penned, "Imagine having 2 young daughters and being such a creep. It’s such a shame."

However, Boney Kapoor has already faced backlash from internet users on several occasions due to his inappropriate behavior. He was spotted posing at a wedding reception with Urvashi Rautela back in 2019. 

Boney Kapoor appeared to be speaking to Urvashi when he patted her back. Urvashi appeared pleased and kept smiling throughout the picture, even though some thought it was unpleasant and vulgar. On the other hand, Boney received harsh criticism for inappropriately touching Urvashi in public.

Also read: ​​​​​​​Boney Kapoor confirms the casting of No Entry 2, check it out

 

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – Bollywoodshaadis

About Author

