Boney Kapoor riled by media reports that he's producing Rajini's 170th film

MUMBAI: Well-known producer Boney Kapoor on Sunday trashed media reports that claimed that he would be producing Rajinikanth's 170th film that was to be directed by Arunraja Kamaraj.

The producer said, "Rajini Garu has been a friend for years. We meet regularly and keep exchanging ideas. Whenever we finalise a film to work together on, I shall be the first person to announce it. You will not have to get such 'leaked ideas'."

It all started with a media report that claimed that director Arunraja had developed a script for Rajinikanth and that he was hoping to narrate it to Rajinikanth.

The report claimed that when Arunraja had shared his idea with the producers of his present film, 'Nenjukku Needhi' -- Boney Kapoor and Raahul, they were thrilled by it.

The report claimed the producers got the director an opportunity to narrate the script to the actor, who liked it and had agreed to star in the film.

The report further claimed that the film was to be produced by Boney Kapoor and Raahul as the superstar was impressed with the way they had produced Ajith's recent film.

The news raised eyebrows as only a few days ago, Rajinikanth's 169th film was announced with director Nelson Dilipkumar. This film is to be produced by Sun Pictures.

Now, producer Boney Kapoor has set the record straight.

