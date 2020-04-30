Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds welcome their baby boy

MUMBAI: Amidst this tough time, there’s happy news. Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds have welcomed their baby boy.

They have announced the birth of a "healthy baby boy at a London hospital.” The mother and baby are both said to be doing very well, according to their spokesman.

It was announced at the end of February that Ms Symonds was pregnant and that she and Boris had got engaged.

Mr Johnson returned to work on Monday, three weeks after being diagnosed with coronavirus.

