Box office! 12th Fail continues to win hearts, whereas Tejas and Sajni Shinde Ka Viral Video has been rejected by the audience

We have seen 3 new releases this week earlier and let us have a look at the weekend collection of these movies
movie_image: 
Tejas

MUMBAI: With another Friday, we have seen 3 new movies hitting the big screens from our hindi cinema, and these movies were Vikrant Massey starrer 12th Fail, Kangana Ranaut starrer Tejas and Radhika Madan and Nimrat Kaur starrer Sajni Shinde Ka Viral Video. Well these movies had created mixed buzz before the release, and after the 12th fail got a lot of appreciation which was directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, where rest 2 were rejected by the fans. Having said that, let us go through the collection of these movies.

Also read - Shocking! Maharashtra Police questions Badshah with regards to connections with online betting app

Talking about the movie Sajni Shinde Ka Viral Video, the movie has fallen flat miserably, the movie has collected 12 lakhs on day 1, and on Sunday it collected around 25 lakhs, which is a very large number. On the other hand Vikrant Massey starrer 12th Fail is the winner of all, the movie is getting a good positive word of mouth and the movie has collected 6.74 crores in total over the weekend. Well, Kangana Ranaut starrer Tejas has also fallen flat in terms of collection. The movie has been the subject of conversation for many because of its bad execution and poor vfx, the movie has earned 3.75 crore in 3 days over the weekend, which is a poor number.

This clearly indicates that if your content has power the fans will surely rush to the cinema hall and the movie 12th Fail is a bog proof, what are your views on these new releases and on their numbers, do share in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ- Sab Moh Maya Hai trailer! This Sharman Joshi and Annu Kapoor starrer speaks about the about the father and son’s unique bond with some reality

