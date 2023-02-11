Box office! 12th Fail holds decent audience whereas Kangana Ranaut starrer Tejas is rejected by the fans, have a look at the collection of these movies

We can see movies at the box office getting mix to negative response from the fans. Today, let see the total collection of these new releases.
movie_image: 
BOX OFFICE

MUMBAI :With the rise in consumption of content we can see new movies are being made and the content is consumed by the audience. Well, we have seen over the time that content is the king and the box office collection is the result of the same. With the movies like 12th Fail, clearly the fans are appreciating the content. Having said that, let us review the collection of these movies.

Talking about the movie Sajni Shinde Ka Viral Video, the movie has been rejected by the audience. On the other hand, movie 12th Fail that has Vikrant Massey in the lead is the subject of conversation. The movie is winning more and more hearts across the nation, and has collected 1.87 crore on day 6, taking the total collection upto 11.73 crore. Meanwhile, Tejas starring Kangana Ranaut is falling flat all over. We have heard the shows of the movie are getting cancelled due lack of audience. The movie has collected around 45 lakhs on day 6 and the total collection of the movie is around 5 crore. Indeed, this is not at all a good figure for a Kangana Ranaut starrer, but the content wins and we see the movie getting rejected by the audience. 

Indeed it was a treat to watch the actor Vikrant Massey in 22th and we see till where the movie will go in terms of collection, till then what are your views on these new releases, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

