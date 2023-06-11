Box office! 12th Fail surprises with the numbers, whereas UT 69 is rejected; have a look at the collections

MUMBAI: With the rise in consumption of content, we see some great movies releasing every Friday. Fans never miss a chances to appreciate a good quality content and the number speaks for all. Having said that, let see the collections of the recently released movies.

Raj Kundra starrer UT 69 is falling flat miserably. The buzz of the movie is really very low and the movie has collected 17 lakhs on Sunday. Meanwhile, movies like Tejas, Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video and Ankh Micholi have left the race. We see poor collections of these movies.

The movie that has grabbed the attention of the audience till today after a long time is Vikrant Massey starrer 12th Fail. The movie has got a big thumbs up from the fans all over and the same can be seen through the numbers. The movie has collected around 3.3 crores on day 10. Taking the total collection upto 21.55 crores.

Indeed, this is the love for the great content and actor Vikrant Massey is getting much love for his brilliant performance in the movie 12th Fail, which is directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

