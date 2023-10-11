Box office! From Aankh Micholi to 12th Fail, have a look at the box office collections of these movies for yet another week

MUMBAI: It has been a decent week for all the releases at the box office of India, on one hand we can see movies like Aankh Micholi,Tejas, Ganapath getting rejected and falling flat at the box office of India, we have seen the movie is like 12th Fail getting a big Thumbs Up from the fans and the good positive word of mouth can be seen in terms of collections and numbers.

Having said that, let us have a look at the collection made by these recently released movies at the box office of India. Talking about the movie Aankh Micholi that has Mrunal Thakur and Abhimanyu Dasani along with Sharman Joshi, the movie is falling flat and has been rejected by the fans and audience all over the movie has collected 17 lakhs on 7th day this is indeed one of the poor figures coming from any Bollywood movie in the recent time and the total collection made by the movie is 2 crore only.

On the other hand movie 12 Fail is continuously getting a big Thumbs Up from the fans and it is winning more hearts by every passing day. Movie which has Vikrant Massey in the leading role has collected 1.5 crore on its 14th day taking the total collection up to 27 crore.

This definitely shows that the content wins at the end and the movie is getting a lot of love not only for some great storytelling which is coming from Vidhu Vinod Chopra but also for some great performances coming from every actor especially Vikrant Massey.

Other movies like Tejas have collected around 6.2 crore in total and movie Ganapath has collected 12.69 crores till date, these two movies are out of race and they are not the choice of the movie goears.

What are your views on these collections of the movies and which is your favourite movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

