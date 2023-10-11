Box office! From Aankh Micholi to 12th Fail, have a look at the box office collections of these movies for yet another week

It has been yet another week and today let us have a look at the collections made by these previously released movies
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 11/10/2023 - 14:36
movie_image: 
Aankh Micholi

MUMBAI: It has been a decent week for all the releases at the box office of India, on one hand we can see movies like Aankh Micholi,Tejas, Ganapath getting rejected and falling flat at the box office of India, we have seen the movie is like 12th Fail getting a big Thumbs Up from the fans and the good positive word of mouth can be seen in terms of collections and numbers.

Having said that, let us have a look at the collection made by these recently released movies at the box office of India. Talking about the movie Aankh Micholi that has Mrunal Thakur and Abhimanyu Dasani along with Sharman Joshi, the movie is falling flat and has been rejected by the fans and audience all over the movie has collected 17 lakhs on 7th day this is indeed one of the poor figures coming from any Bollywood movie in the recent time and the total collection made by the movie is 2 crore only.

On the other hand movie 12 Fail is continuously getting a big Thumbs Up from the fans and it is winning more hearts by every passing day. Movie which has Vikrant Massey in the leading role has collected 1.5 crore on its 14th day taking the total collection up to 27 crore.

Also read Must Read! David Dhawan and Govinda's new pic going viral, fans says they want to see this duo again

This definitely shows that the content wins at the end and the movie is getting a lot of love not only for some great storytelling which is coming from Vidhu Vinod Chopra but also for some great performances coming from every actor especially Vikrant Massey.

Other movies like Tejas have collected around 6.2 crore in total and movie Ganapath has collected 12.69 crores till date, these two movies are out of race and they are not the choice of the movie goears.

What are your views on these collections of the movies and which is your favourite movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read Must Read! David Dhawan and Govinda's new pic going viral, fans says they want to see this duo again

Aankh Micholi AANKH MICHOLI COLLECTION TEJAS COLLECTION 12TH FAIL COLLECTION Vikrant Massey box office Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 11/10/2023 - 14:36

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Kya Baat Hai! Kajol hails Nysa Devgn for her sarcastic response when asked to check her attitude
MUMBAI : Kajol is one of the most loved actresses of the Hindi Film industry. She enjoyed a lot of fame, recognition...
Indian Idol Season 14 : Kya Baat Hai! Vishal Dadlani, Kumar Sanu, Shreya Goshal create the magic of Mithoon's song "Tum Hi Ho"
MUMBAI : Indian Idol is one of the most popular reality singing shows. It has gained immense success consistently on...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin spoiler alert: Savi gets to know that Ishaan planned her surprise party!
MUMBAI :Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin on Star Plus is one of the most loved shows on television. The show stars Shakti...
Congratulations! Lucifer actor Tom Ellis and wife Meaghan Oppenheimer blessed with a baby girl, through surrogacy
MUMBAI : Actor Tom Ellis who is known for his role as Lucifer has become a dad for the third time. He and his wife...
Gorgeous! Pooja Hegde is here with her drop-dead-gorgeous Diwali look, check it out
MUMBAI : Pooja Hegde is one of the most popular actresses in the Indian film industry. She has been a part of many...
Sexy! Gandi baat actress Edin Rose is too hot to handle in threes pictures
MUMBAI: Actress Edin Rose is indeed one of the major head turners coming from ott space, she is indeed one of the most...
Recent Stories
Kajol
Kya Baat Hai! Kajol hails Nysa Devgn for her sarcastic response when asked to check her attitude
Latest Video
Related Stories
Kajol
Kya Baat Hai! Kajol hails Nysa Devgn for her sarcastic response when asked to check her attitude
pooja hegde
Gorgeous! Pooja Hegde is here with her drop-dead-gorgeous Diwali look, check it out
1
Hilarious! Check out the hilarious reactions on Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif latest Diwali picture
Vicky Kaushal
Bravo! Vicky Kaushal shares how hard he has trained for the movie Sam Bahadur and also got a ‘warm’ welcome by 6 Sikh regime, check it out
Salman Khan
Netizens take over social media for Salman Khan's Tiger 3 release on the big screen
David Dhawan
Must Read! David Dhawan and Govinda's new pic going viral, fans says they want to see this duo again