Box office! Aankh Micholi and Tejas in lost somewhere in the success of 12th Fail, here are the collections

MUMBAI: We have seen some great releases this week, on one side we see movies like Aankh Micholi and Tejas getting rejected by the fans all over, we have also seen the movie 12th Fail surprising the fans with its great content and performance coming from actor Vikrant Massey. Having said all these points let us see the collections made by these movies.

Talking about Aankh Micholi starring Paresh Rawal, Sharman Joshi, Abhimanyu Dasani, Mrunal Thakur, Darshan Jariwala is getting rejected by the fans all over and the collections speaks about it, the movie has collected 18 lakhs taking the collection upto 1.72 crore, indeed this is a below average figure and we clearly see the audience have rejected the movie.

On the other hand movie 12th Fail starring Vikrant Massey is surprising the fans by every passing day, the movie is getting love for its high content and also for some great performance coming from actor Vikrant Massey, the movie has collected 1.25 crores on its 13th day, this is indeed a good figure for a movie made on a dcenet scale, and we see till when the movie will last at box office.

Well this shows clearly that the content wins on matter what and movie 12th Fail is providing nothing but content, what are your views on these collections and which is your favourite movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

