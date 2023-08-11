Box office! Aankh Micholi falls flat miserably, whereas on the other hand 12th Fail continues with its Magic, Check out the collection

From movies like Aankh Micholi getting rejected by the fans and audience on the other hand 12th Fail starring Vikrant Massey winning more and more hearts, check out the collections of these recently released movies
Aankh Micholi

MUMBAI : It has been a decent week for the fans and audience and for the all the movie goers, we have seen some good releases at the box office at this week, on one side we can see movies like Tejas, Ganapati and others getting rejected by the audience, on the other hand we see movies like 12th Fail is getting highly appreciated.

Having said that today let us have look at the collection of the recently released movies, Aankh Micholi starring Mrunal Thakur and Abhimanyu Dasani is clearly getting rejected by the audience, the movie has collected 20 lakhs on 5th day, talking about the movie Tejas that has Kangana Ranaut in the leading role is falling flat, the movie has collected around 6 crore in total, movies like Yaariyan 2, Ganapath is out of the race now, and they are not at all the choice of the audience nowadays.

On the other hand movie 12th Fail is continuously winning more and more hearts of the fans and audience, the movie has collected around 1.4 crore on its 12th day, taking the total collection up to 24.69 crore.

No doubt this the win-win situation for the movie and Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Vikram Massey, as the content driven movie is getting highly appreciated by the audience, what are your views on the movie and on these collections of the movies, do let us know the comments and section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

