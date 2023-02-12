Box Office! From Animal to Adipurush: Top 5 highest opening day grosser of 2023

With a historic opening day ‘Animal’ is set to emerge as yet another blockbuster of the year. This year seems to be a year of revival for Bollywood as we can witness a spree of big hits
Animal to Adipurush

MUMBAI : The Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal is off to a scintillating start at the Box Office since its release on December 01, 2023. After a short hiatus, the Indian film industry continues to entertain  audiences with its offerings. 

The box office has witnessed some spectacular openings, setting new benchmarks and fueling the excitement of movie enthusiasts across the nation. Let’s look at the top 5 opening day collections of Indian Cinema in 2023. 

1. Pathaan:

The much-anticipated comeback of Shah Rukh Khan in "Pathaan" generated immense buzz, resulting in a noteworthy opening of 57 crores. Directed by Siddharth Anand Pathaan is The fourth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe. The movie features Shah Rukh Khan in the title role, alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. 

2. Animal:

An intense thriller that left audiences on the edge of their seats, Animal had an impressive opening of 61 crores. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor as a violent man with a troubled relationship with his father, alongside Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Tripti Dimri. 

3. Leo:

Leo, released on October 19, 2023 is a Tamil-language action thriller film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. It earned a staggering 64.8 crores on its opening day. The film stars Vijay in the titular role, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Arjun, Trisha, Gautham Vasudev Menon and others. 

4. Jawan:

Jawan is an action thriller film co-written and directed by Atlee in his Hindi film debut. Jawan struck a chord with audiences, securing a heroic debut with 75.50 crores. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone. 

5. Adipurush:

Adipurush is an Indian mythological action film based on the Hindu epic Ramayana. The movie stormed into theatres with a massive opening of 86.75 crores. The film is directed and co-written by Om Raut, and produced by T-Series and Retrophiles. It features Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, and Devdutta Nage.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

