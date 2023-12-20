Box office! Animal is all set to break the lifetime collection of Gadar 2, whereas Sam Bahadur is taking it slow

MUMBAI : Movie Animal has been getting some blockbuster response on the fans and audience not only at the domestic market but also at the international level. The movie that is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga has Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika mandanna, along with Tripti dimri, the movie is getting some fantastic response for its brilliant execution and the Never seen before side of the actor Ranbir Kapoor. On the other hand movie Sam Bahadur staring Vicky Kaushal is getting some mix to positive response from the fan, the only factor which is in the favour of the movie is the performance of the actor of Vicky Kaushal.

Talking about the collection made by the movie Animal it has collected around 5.10 crores on day 19 which was yesterday, the total collection made by the movie is 523 crores net in India across all languages, which is very much close to the lifetime collection of Gadar 2, Animal will be Breaking the lifetime collection of the movie Gadar 2 today.

On the other hand movie Sam Bahadur continues the decent run, the collection made by the movie was 1.5 crores yesterday on its day 19, and the total collection made by the movie is 79.7 crores net in India, whereas the total collection made by the movie at the international level is 107 crores.

Indeed Animal is continuously surprising the fans and audience with some great numbers and we look forward to see where the movie will stop.

