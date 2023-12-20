Box office! Animal is all set to break the lifetime collection of Gadar 2, whereas Sam Bahadur is taking it slow

Movie Animal is all set to break the lifetime collection of the movie Gadar 2 today, on the other hand Sam Bahadur continues to be average at the box office, check out the collections made by these movies
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 12/20/2023 - 15:49
movie_image: 
1

MUMBAI : Movie Animal has been getting some blockbuster response on the fans and audience not only at the domestic market but also at the international level. The movie that is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga has Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika mandanna, along with Tripti dimri, the movie is getting some fantastic response for its brilliant execution and the Never seen before side of the actor Ranbir Kapoor. On the other hand movie Sam Bahadur staring Vicky Kaushal is getting some mix to positive response from the fan, the only factor which is in the favour of the movie is the performance of the actor of Vicky Kaushal.

Talking about the collection made by the movie Animal it has collected around 5.10 crores on day 19 which was yesterday, the total collection made by the movie is 523 crores net in India across all languages, which is very much close to the lifetime collection of Gadar 2, Animal will be Breaking the lifetime collection of the movie Gadar 2 today.

Also red- Box office! Animal crosses 500 crore mark in India, whereas Sam Bahadur has a decent 3rd weekend

On the other hand movie Sam Bahadur continues the decent run, the collection made by the movie was 1.5 crores yesterday on its day 19, and the total collection made by the movie is 79.7 crores net in India, whereas the total collection made by the movie at the international level is 107 crores.

Indeed Animal is continuously surprising the fans and audience with some great numbers and we look forward to see where the movie will stop.

What are your views on these numbers collected by these two movies and which is your favourite movie Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read-Wow! Do you know Animal actor Saurabh Sachdeva has trained these B Town actors

Animal ANIMAL COLLECTION Ranbir Kapoor Bobby Deol Tripti Dimri Sam Bahadur Vicky Kaushal box office Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 12/20/2023 - 15:49

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive: Surkirti Kandpal, Sana Makbul and Ayesha Singh approached to play Anuj’s love interest in Star Plus’ Anupamaa!
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is one of the most loved shows on television today.The Star Plus show features Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav...
Poll: Alia Bhatt, Mira Rajput or Kiara Advani – which actress’ minimalistic mehendi design impresses you the most?
MUMBAI : Mehendi is often used to celebrate momentous occasions and it is an integral part of bridal events....
Tanuj Virwani and Tanya Jacob's Christmas-Themed Wedding: A Joyous Celebration in Lonavala
MUMBAI : The wedding bells are set to ring as veteran actor Rati Agnihotri's son, Tanuj Virwani, prepares to tie the...
Drama unfolds in Sony SAB’s 'Pushpa Impossible' as Bapodra’s dowry threat looms over the family
MUMBAI : Sony SAB’s 'Pushpa Impossible' follows Pushpa (Karuna Pandey), a fearless character who confronts life's...
What! Actress Triptii Dimri clears dating rumours with businessman Sam Merchant; Here’s Truth!
MUMBAI : After acting in the film Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, actress Triptii Dimri has been gaining...
Box office! Animal is all set to break the lifetime collection of Gadar 2, whereas Sam Bahadur is taking it slow
MUMBAI : Movie Animal has been getting some blockbuster response on the fans and audience not only at the domestic...
Recent Stories
Alia Bhatt
Poll: Alia Bhatt, Mira Rajput or Kiara Advani – which actress’ minimalistic mehendi design impresses you the most?
Latest Video
Related Stories
Alia Bhatt
Poll: Alia Bhatt, Mira Rajput or Kiara Advani – which actress’ minimalistic mehendi design impresses you the most?
Triptii
What! Actress Triptii Dimri clears dating rumours with businessman Sam Merchant; Here’s Truth!
Taimur Ali Khan
Taimur Ali Khan Birthday: Aww! Soha Ali Khan drops an adorable video of daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and ‘Tim Tim’
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna DeepFake video: What! Four suspects tracked while search for key conspirator still on, say sources from Delhi police
Dunki
Must read! Here is why our hopes are high with Dunki
Anushka Sharma
Whoa! Anushka Sharma confirms second pregnancy with new test kit commercial? Netizens seem to think so