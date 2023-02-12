Box office! Animal becomes highest opener for Ranbir Kapoor, whereas Sam Bahadur collects decent amount

From mass movie Animal Starring Ranbir Kapoor to historical drama Sam bahadur starring Vicky Kaushal, check out the day 1 collection of these movies
Ranbir Kapoor

MUMBAI: Movie Animal is the talk of the town, the movie that has Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol is directed by Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The movie is creating solid buzz and the footfalls are shocking the audience. On the other hand movie Sam Bahadur that has Vicky Kaushal in lead has  opened to decent numbers, check out the collection of these movies.

The mass movie Animal has surprised the fans, audience and critics with the day 1 collection, the movie has collected 61 crores on its days, becoming the highest opener in the career of Ranbir Kapoor. Indeed this numbers have surprised the fans and no doubt the hype, buzz is real and we see this in the numbers. The movie has got some positive response from the fans and critics too, so we shall see how the collections will in the coming days.

On the other hand movie Sam Bahadur has minted decent amount of 5.5 crore on day 1 yesterday. The movie too getting some brilliant response from the fans and critics especially for the performance of he actor Vicky Kaushal, and we see where the movie will head in terms of collections.

These are numbers collected by these 2 movies, what are your views on these 2 movies and their numbers, and which is your favourite movie Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

