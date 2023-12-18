Box office! Animal crosses 500 crore mark in India, whereas Sam Bahadur has a decent 3rd weekend

Finally the movie Animal has crossed the mark of 500 crore in net India collection, and is all set to cross the lifetime collection of Gadar 2; here are the collections made by the movie on its 3rd weekend
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 12/18/2023 - 16:07
Animal

MUMBAI : Movie Animal is in no mood to slow down, we can see the movie is breaking more and more records at the Indian Box office, the movie is indeed getting humongous response from the fans and that can be seen from the numbers collected by the movie. On the other hand, the movie Sam Bahadur has got mixed reviews but the movie marks a solid hold on its 3rd Sunday, here is the collection made by these movies.

Movie Animal has collected 13.85 crore on its 3rd Sunday which was yesterday, the total collection made by the movie is 512.84 crore and the movie has crossed the mark of 500 crore net at the box office, well taking about the international collection the movie has collected 815 crore. Indeed the movie is in no mood to slow down and we can see the love of the fans and audience in terms of numbers.

Also read-Shocking! Animal: Sandeep Reddy Vanga REFUTES Ram Gopal Varma's theory of Ranbir Kapoor's character inspired by The Godfather

On the other hand Sam Bahadur starring Vicky Kaushal had a decent 3rd Weekend, the movie had collected 5.25 crore on Sunday which was yesterday and total collection made by the movie is 76.6 crore, well the movie is all set to hit the 100 crore mark at the global level, the collection at the global level is 98.75 crore.

Indeed we are watching some great records getting registered by the movie Animal as it got a big thumbs up from the fans and we see will the movie break the lifetime record of Gadar 2. What are your views on these numbers and which is your favorite movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read-Animal review! Strong performances and execution definitely elevate this dragged version of father and son love story

 

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 12/18/2023 - 16:07

