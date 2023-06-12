Box office! Animal crosses the lifetime collection of Tiger 3, whereas Sam Bahadur continuous to struggle

MUMBAI: Movie Animal is getting some brilliant reviews from the fans all over, the move has impressed the fans and also the critics all over, we have seen the posts and pictures that are floating all over the net where the fans are expressing their love and excitement for the movie. The movie is breaking all the BO records and rewriting the script of blockbuster.

Talking about the collection the movie Animal has corssed the lifetime collection of the movie Tiger 3, and rewriting the history of success sat the Indian Box office, the movie has collected 37.31 crores on day 5 which was yesterday, well the total collection made by the movie is 284.87 crores across india all languages. The total collection made by the movie at global level is 425 crores. Indeed we can see the actor Ranbir Kapoor getting brilliant response for the movie and this movie is indeed the biggest hit of his career.

Also read Wow! Bobby Deol's third wife in Animal was this actress from Pathaan

On the other hand movie Sam Bahadur that has Vicky Kaushal in the lead is struggling hard to get more numbers in its name, the movie has collected 3.5 crores, and the total collection made by movie is 32.55 crores. Well the actor Vicky Kaushal is getting all the praise for the movie but the movie is getting mix reviews.

Indeed the collection of the movie Animal is surprising by every passing day and we look forward to see where the collection of the movie Animal will stop, what are your views on these numbers and which is your favuorite movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read Shocking! “He is drunk” netizens trolls actor Sunny Deol in this new video