Box office! Animal has an Fantastic week 1, whereas it's a decent week for Sam Bahadur

MUMBAI : Movie Animal is getting Fantastic response from the fans all over, the movie that has Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in lead is directed by Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The movie is registering some great numbers and getting positive response from the fans and critics, and now let see the collections made by the movie Animal and Sam Bahadur.

Movie Animal has collected brilliant amount on Thursday which was yesterday, the movie has collected around 24 crore, Taking the total collection upto 338.45 crore across nation in all languages. The movie has collected around 527 crore at the global level. Indeed these numbers are very impressive and we are super happy for the youngest superstar Ranbir Kapoor and to see the love for the actor.

On the other hand movie Sam Bahadur that has Vicky Kaushal in the leading role is collecting strictly decent amount, the movie has collected around 3 crore on Thursday which was yesterday and the total collection made by the movie is 38.8 crore across nation.

Indeed these numbers are surprising the fans and audience all over, and we look forward to see where the collections of the movie Animal will end. What are your views on these numbers and which is your favourite movie Do let us know in the comment section below.

