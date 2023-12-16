Box office! Animal remains stable with single digit earnings whereas Sam Bahadur sees slight growth

MUMBAI: The movie Animal has been the talk of the town ever since it hit the big screens. The movie is getting a big thumbs up from the fans for its never seen before content. On the other hand, the movie Sam Bahadur starring Vicky Kaushal is another topic of conversation. The movie has got mixed to negative response from the fans and critics.

Talking about the collections of these movies, movie Animal has collected 8 crores on its day 15, the total collection made by the movie is 484.59 crores all over india across all languages, whereas the collection made by the movie at the international level is 784 crores. Indeed the numbers registered by the movie Animal is making our jaws drop and we can see the records are getting by every passing day.

Talking about the movie Sam Bahadur starring Vicky Kaushal, the movie has seen a slight growth on day 15 yesterday, the movie has collected 2.25 crores, taking the total collection up to 66.84 crores all over India. Indeed it is the performance of the actor Vicky Kaushal that is saving the movie.

