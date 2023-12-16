Box office! Animal remains stable in single digit whereas Sam Bahadur sees slingh growth

Movie Animal remains stable and winning hearts whereas movie Sam Bahadur is getting better in terms of numbers, here are the collection of these movies
movie_image: 
Animal

MUMBAI: Movie Animal has been the talk of the town ever since the movie has hit the big screen, the movie is getting a big thumbs up from the fans for its never seen before content, on the other hand movie Sam Bahadur starring Vicky Kaushal is another topic of conversation, the movie has got mix to negative response from the fans and critics.

Talking about the collections of these movies, movie Animal has collected 8 crores on its day 15, the total collection made by the movie is 484.59 crores all over india across all languages, whereas the collection made by the movie at the international level is 784 crores. Indeed the numbers registered by the movie Animal is making our jaws drop and we can see the records are getting by every passing day.

Taking about the movie Sam Bahadur starring Vicky Kaushal, the movie has seen a slight growth on day 15 yesterday, the movie has collected 2.25 crores, taking the total collection upto 66.84 crores all over India. Indeed it is the performance of the actor Vicky Kaushal that is saving the movie.

What are your views on these collections of these movie and which is your favourite movie, do share in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

