Box office! Animal scores highest non holiday numbers, whereas Sam Bahadur continous to remain stable

Movie Animal is registering some good numbers whereas movie Sam Bahadur is having a decent run at the Indian box office, here are the collection
Animal

MUMBAI : Movie Animal is getting great reviews and response from the fans all over, the movie that is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the Kabir Singh director is rewriting the meaning of success all over again with the great numbers, the movie that has Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol and Tripti Dimri is loved for the never seen before side of the actor RAnibir Kapoor and great execution let us have a look at the collection of the movie Animal and the movie Sam Bahadur

Movie Animal has collected 29.69 crore on day 6, taking the total collection upto 312.57 crores in India across all languages, the movie has collected total of 481 crore at the global market, well the love of the fans all over can be seen through the numbers registered by the movie. We look forward to see how far the movie will go in terms of breaking records and creating new ones.

On the other hand, the movie Sam Bahadur that has Vicky Bahadur is falling flat and registering very decent numbers, the movie has collected 3.37 crores on day6 which was yesterday and the total collection made by the movie is 35.82 crores. Indeed these numbers are very average and we see what numbers the movie will register in its lifetime.

What are your views on these collections and which your favourite movie, do share in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 12/07/2023 - 14:37

