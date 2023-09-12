Box office! Animal scores highest second Friday, whereas Sam Bahadur continuous to be decent

Movie Animal registers yet another record on its name, whereas movie Sam Bahadur falls flat yet again in temrs of numbers
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 12/09/2023 - 14:40
movie_image: 
Animal

MUMBAI: Movie Animal os the talk of the town, the movie had a blockbuster week one, and got some great reviews from the fans all over the world, the movie that has Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol and Tripti Dimri is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The movie is continuously winning the hearts of the fans and the numbers registered by the movie does all the talking. On the other hand, the movie Sam Bahadur is doing strictly average business.

Talking about the collection made by the movie Animal, the movie has collected 23.37 crores on day 8 which was yesterday, the total collection made by the movie 360.92 in India across all languages. The movie has collected 563.3 crore at the global level. Indeed the movie is surprising everyone with every passing day.

On the other hand movie Sam Bahadur starring Vicky Kaushal is falling flat ever since it was released facing the clash with the movie Animal, the movie has collected 3.5 cores and total collection made by the movie is 42.3 crores all over india. This is strictly average numbers collected by the movie, and we look forward to see what will be the lifetime collection of the movie.

Also it will be great to see what more records movie Animal will break at the BO, what are your views on these numbers and which is your favorite movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

