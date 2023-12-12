Box office! Animal sees is little drop, whereas Sam Bahadur continues to be flat

Animal witnesses a little drop on Monday whereas on the other hand Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur continues to be flat in terms of numbers, here are the collections of these movies
Animal

MUMBAI: Movie Animal has registered some great numbers in terms of box office collection, the movie that has Ranbir Kapoor in the leading role is directed by Kabir Singh and Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The movie also has Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol and it is getting some amazing response from the fans and audience and the love of the fans can be seen through the numbers

On the other hand, the movie Sam Bahadur that has Vicky Kaushal along with Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra is getting some mixed to positive response is witnessing some strict average collections.

Talking about the movie Animal it has collected around 13 crores on its day 11 which was yesterday, taking the total collection upto 444.67 crores. The total collection made by the movie at the international level is 717 crore. In Spite of witnessing a little drop we have seen a great run. The movie was having all this while and definitely it is holding a solid grip at the box office of India.

Also read-Anupama Solanki on violence in Animal: When Hollywood makes a Joker, we say wow ; here, we question

Talking about the movie Sam Bahadur that has Vicky Kaushal in the leading role, it has collected 2 crore on day 11 which was yesterday taking the total collection upto 58.55 crores. The movie has managed decent numbers at the box office of India and the actor Vicky Kaushal is continuously grabbing the attention with his fantastic performance in the movie

These are the collections made by the movie Animal and Sam Bahadur, what are your views on these numbers and which is your favourite movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read-Whoa! Not Animal actor Ranbir Kapoor but this Kapoor leads the fourth generation of the family who have a net worth of Rs 1000 crores

 

