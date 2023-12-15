Box office! Animal sees a little drop, whereas Sam Bahadur continues the journey of single digit

The movie Animal sees a little drop in the collection but continues to hold the grip whereas Sam Bahadur is falling further more flat, here are the collections
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 12/15/2023 - 15:13
movie_image: 
Animal

MUMBAI: Movie Animal is indeed one of the blockbusters of the year. Ever since the movie was released, the movie has registered some great records in terms of numbers. The movie is getting love for the never seen before side of the actor Ranbir Kapoor and the great vision of the director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, on the other hand Sam Bahadur starring Vcky Kaushal is falling flat but getting mixed reviews from the fans and critics.

Taking about the collection, the movie Animal has collected 8.49 crores on day 14 which was yesterday, taking the total collection up to 476.65 crores in India across languages, well the collection made by the movie at the global market is 772 crores, indeed we are surprise to see the great numbers registering by the movie and we shall look forward to seeing how far the movie will go in terms of collections. 

Also read Shocking! Animal actor Bobby Deol pushes a fan away at the airport, netizens react, “kitna rude hai ye”

Sam Bahadur starring Vicky Kaushal is getting mixed reviews and the movie has collected 1.65 crore on day 14, yesterday and total collection made by the movie is 64.6 crores, well this is a decent amount collected by the movie Sam Bahadur inspite of facing a direct clash with the monster Animal.

What are your views on these numbers and which is your favorite movie? Do share in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read Wow! Meet another viral girl from the movie Animal, Tanaaz Davoddi who lip synced the song in the film Jamal Jamalo

Animal ANIMAL MOVIE ANIMAL COLLECTION Ranbir Kapoor Bobby Deol Tripti Dimri sam bahaur box office Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 12/15/2023 - 15:13

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
What! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan moved OUT of the Bachchan home amid separation rumors; Details inside!
MUMBAI : In Bollywood, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are among the cutest pairs. The couple's incredible...
Must Read! Bigg Boss 14’s Eijaz Khan rubbishes rumors of break up with Pavitra Punia; duo set to marry soon?
MUMBAI: Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia are one of the most loved couples of Television. The duo met on the Salman Khan...
Wow! Piya Rangrezz fame Gaurav S. Bajaj and wife Sakshi excited to be a parent for the second time; Read on to know more!
MUMBAI: Recently, Gaurav S. Bajaj and his wife Sakshi commemorated their tenth wedding anniversary and the birthday of...
Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye: Really! The entire family including Babita will witness Amruta in Virat’s arms
MUMBAI: Zee TV is here with an impossible love story- Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, showcasing the journey of Amruta,...
Anupamaa: Wow! Anupama reaches America and starts working as a waitress, check out the new promo
MUMBAI:  Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Wow: Kapil Sharma poses for pictures in a grand party with The Kapil Sharma Show team as he gears up for the premiere of his new show on Netflix!
MUMBAI: Kapil Sharma is one of the most famous personalities in the entertainment industry. He is not only a stand-up...
Recent Stories
Aishwarya Rai
What! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan moved OUT of the Bachchan home amid separation rumors; Details inside!
Latest Video
Related Stories
Aishwarya Rai
What! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan moved OUT of the Bachchan home amid separation rumors; Details inside!
Sunny
What! Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia's clinic visit sparks buzz; Netizens reacts to viral video!
Rashmika Mandanna
Audience perspective! Did Parineeti Chopra miss the golden opportunity to be a part of the all time blockbuster Animal?
1
Shreyas Talpade heart attack: Shocking! “His heart had stopped for about ten minutes”, Bobby Deol
1
Song Out! First song from Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone is out, check it out
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli
Woah! After the wedding anniversary glimpses, here’s a picture of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli going viral, check out the reason why