Box office! Animal sees a little drop, whereas Sam Bahadur continues the journey of single digit

MUMBAI: Movie Animal is indeed one of the blockbusters of the year. Ever since the movie was released, the movie has registered some great records in terms of numbers. The movie is getting love for the never seen before side of the actor Ranbir Kapoor and the great vision of the director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, on the other hand Sam Bahadur starring Vcky Kaushal is falling flat but getting mixed reviews from the fans and critics.

Taking about the collection, the movie Animal has collected 8.49 crores on day 14 which was yesterday, taking the total collection up to 476.65 crores in India across languages, well the collection made by the movie at the global market is 772 crores, indeed we are surprise to see the great numbers registering by the movie and we shall look forward to seeing how far the movie will go in terms of collections.

Sam Bahadur starring Vicky Kaushal is getting mixed reviews and the movie has collected 1.65 crore on day 14, yesterday and total collection made by the movie is 64.6 crores, well this is a decent amount collected by the movie Sam Bahadur inspite of facing a direct clash with the monster Animal.

