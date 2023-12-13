Box office! Animal sets yet another record whereas Sam Bahadur continues to have a decent

Movie Animal is winning more and more hearts all over the globe whereas movie Sam Bahadur is having a decent run
Animal

MUMBAI: Movie Animal has been getting some blockbuster response from the fans all over the nation and globe, the movie is directed by SAndeep Reddy Vanga and has Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Tripti Dimri, the movie is getting love for the never seen before side of the actor Ranbir Kapoor and for some great execution, the movie breaking all BO records by every passing days and on the other hand movie Sam Bahadur starring Vicky Kaushal we can say falling flat.

Movie Animal has collected around 13 crore on day 12 which was yesterday, the total collection made by the movie is 458.44 crore net in India across all languages, the movie has collected 737 crores at the global level, the movie is getting love not only at the domestic market but also at the international market and the collections can speaks can speaks about it.

Also read- Animal: Must Read! Bobby Deol breaks silence on the strong reactions to the film, says “Somewhere people can identify with it”

Movie Sam Bahadur is literally struggling for the footfalls and we can see the collection is dropping day by day, the movie has collected 2.41 crore on day 12 yesterday, and the total collection made by the movie is 61.11 crore. Indeed we see very slow growth in the collection of the movie and it is dropping by every passing day.

What are your views on these collections of the movies and which is your favorite movie, do share in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read- Whoa! Not Animal actor Ranbir Kapoor but this Kapoor leads the fourth generation of the family who have a net worth of Rs 1000 crores

 

Box office! Animal sets yet another record whereas Sam Bahadur continues to have a decent
