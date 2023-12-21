Box office! Animal surpasses Gadar 2 collection, whereas Sam Bahadur continues the average run

From Animal breaking the lifetime collection of the movie Gadar 2, to the movie Sam Bahadur registering strictly figures here are the collection made by these movies
Animal

MUMBAI : Movie Animal has been grabbing the attention of the fans and ruling the hearts of millions ever since it was released, the movie was loved for its never seen before content and the different side of the actor Ranbir Kapoor, well on the other hand movie Sam Bahadur is loved mainly for the actor Vicky Kaushal and has got mixed reviews. We can see the movie Animal registering great records in its name and rewriting the script of success all over again, well having said that let us use the collection made by the movie on its 20th day .

Movie Animal has collected around 5 crores on its day 20 which was yesterday, the total collection registered by the movie is 528 crores net in India across all languages, the movie has surpassed the lifetime collection of the movie movie Gadar 2. Also the total collection made by the movie at the global market is 851 crores. Indeed we can see yet another benchmark has been set byt the movie Animal and we look forward to seeing where the movie Animal will halt in terms of collections.

On the other hand, the movie Sam Bahadur starring Vicky Kaushal has been getting mixed reviews, the movie has collected 1.57 crores on its 20th day and the total collection made by the movie is 81.27 crores net in India. The movie has surpassed the 100 crore mark at the global market already.

What are your views on these numbers and which movie you loved the most out of these two, do share in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Animal
Box office! Animal surpasses Gadar 2 collection, whereas Sam Bahadur continues the average run
