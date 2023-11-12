Box Office Collection! Check out this list of 7 all-time blockbusters and their Hindi Net collection

With Animal leaving a strong mark on the audience, here we bring to you a list of 7 all-time blockbusters and their Hindi net collections.
MUMBAI : There has been a lot of content that’s been released for the audience lately. While there are projects being released on the OTT platforms, there are a lot of big names who are making their mark in the theatres and making the audience go crazy with the content and their performance.

This year has been an amazing one for both Bollywood actors and Bollywood fans. There have been a lot of blockbusters with some amazing collections. There were times when movies did unexpectedly well, like Gadar 2. There were also times when the audience got to witness some amazing action and thriller like Jawan and Animal.

With a lot of movies doing well, the audiences are also curious to know about what the movies have made in their collection and how well their favourite movies and actors did overall. Currently, Animal has been making fans go crazy in love with it’s action. A lot of aspects of the movie have been praised, from Ranbir Kapoor’s performance, to Tripti Dimri’s cameo to Bobby Deol’s performance as an antagonist.

So now we are here with a list of 7 all-time blockbusters and their Hindi net collections.

Jawan – 396.18cr

Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Riddhi Dogra and many more, this movie made a strong mark on the audience with it’s action and storyline. The movie was directed by Atlee and the audience really loved Shah Rukh Khan in various avatars.

Animal – 388.37cr

Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Tripti Dimri, this Sandeep Reddy Vanga movie has been stealing hearts of the audiences with its mind blowing action and performances.

Gadar 2 – 375.10cr

With Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel coming back for the sequel, the audience was hyped enough. The movie also featured Utkarsh Sharma and Seerat Kaur in this Anil Sharma movie.

Pathaan – 364.50cr

So YRF has been making a spy universe of its own and while Tiger franchise has received a lot of love, this time, Pathaan marked a great comeback of SRK. The superstar did not let us down and gave an impactful performance.

Baahubali 2 – 327.75cr

The successor to Baahubali 1 the beginning, this movie starred Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggupati, Tamannaah Bhatia and Ramya Krishnan. This S.S. Rajamaouli movie really cast a spell on the audience and made us all fall in love with it.

K.G.F. Chapter 2 – 298.44cr

With the success of K.G.F Chapter 1 contributing to the hype of Chapter 2, the movie did not let us down and delivered impactful action sequences. Prashanth Neel directed the movie with Yash, Srinidhi, Sanjay Dutt, and Raveena Tandon in the cast.

Sanju – 265.48cr

Sanju, released in the year 2018, was based on the real-life story of Sanjay Dutt and showed the unseen struggle of the actor. The movie was directed by Rajkumar Hirani and had an amazing cast that consisted of actors like Sanjay Dutt, Ranbir Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Manisha Koirala and Paresh Rawal.

Which is your favourite? Tell us in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.
 

About Author

