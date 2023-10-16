Box office! Dhak Dhak had a below average weekend, whereas Mission Raniganj and Fukrey 3 attracted footfalls at the National cinema week, here are the collection of the weekend

MUMBAI :It was the national cinema day on Friday and the weekend was celebrated as National cinema week, well this week has attracted few eyeballs and footfalls t the cinema halls, we can see movies like Mission Raniganj and Fukrey 3 getting houseful board due to the price drop, having said that today let us have a look at the collection of the movies over the weekend.

Talking about the new movie titled Dhak Dhak that has Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanjana Sanghi in the lead roles had a below average start on Friday, whereas the weekend collection reportedly is said to be around 3 crore. The movie is showing a slow business at the Indian box office, on the other hand Mission Raniganj starring Akshay Kumar has grabbed a little more attention over the weekend, the movie has collected 27.6 crore since it was released. The movie Fukrey 3 is continuously winning the hearts of the fans and grabbing the attention, soon we are going to see the movie crossing the net mark of 100 crores, the movie so far has collected around 90. 83 crores. Indeed Fukrey has been one of the choices of the fans over the weekend.

Talking about the monster of all Jawan starring superstar Shah Rukh Khan, the movie is in no mood to stop, the movie has collected 635.71 crores till date across all languages. Well there is a reason it is called as the monster of a film, the movie has emerged as the highest grosser ever.

