Box office! Dream Girl 2 touched the mark of 100 crore, whereas Jawan refuses to stop, have a look at the collection so far

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is refusing to stop at the box office, have a look at the total collection till 12th September
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 09/13/2023 - 14:28
movie_image: 
Dream Girl 2

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is stronger day by day, the movie that has won the hearts of millions at the global level is surpassing all the records of box office, the had already registered the highest earner ever in a single day in the Indian cinema and now have a look at the total collection of the movie.

Talking about the collection of Tuesday (12th September)the movie had collected around 24 crore in Hindi language and 2.52 crore in other languages, taking the total net collection of India in all languages upto 345. 60 crores.

Also read – What! When Mahima Chaudhary opened up about her bitter divorce with Bobby Mukherji, “We were having issues…”

While talking about the global market the movie has touched the mark of 500 crore, well this is great news for all the fans of SRK and we look forward to see more of the records that will be created by the movie Jawan.

On the other hand, the movie Dream Girl 2 is also continuing to win hearts with its run, and the movie finally touched the 100 crore mark.

Well indeed it is a good phase of Indian cinema and we look forward to see further numbers of these two movies.

What are your views on this, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ-  Exclusive! “The concerns of the women are shown beautifully in the movie and that made me say yes for the movie” Pavleen Gujral on Sukhee

Dream Girl 2 DREAM GIRL 2 COLLECTION JAWAN JAWAN REVIEW collection Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 09/13/2023 - 14:28

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE! Alpana Buch on hectic shooting hours for her show Anupamaa: It does get tiring but we have fixed shifts and the production team makes sure that we are done in that time frame
MUMBAI: Veteran actress Alpana Buch has become popular for her character Leela Shah in Star Plus' hit drama series...
Anupamaa: Oh No! Anupama asks Malti Devi to stay at the Kapadia Mansion, new complications ahead
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Imlie: Interesting! Agastya comes home, Alka not happy
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show has been attracting audiences...
Wow! Sonakshi Sinha purchases a lavish sea-facing apartment in Bandra worth a whopping Rs 11 Crores
MUMBAI: Sonakshi Sinha has come a long way since her debut film Dabangg with Salman Khan. The actress has proved her...
Really! Sunny Deol took dad Dharmendra to the US NOT for a medical treatment, Gadar 2 actor “miffed with false reports”
MUMBAI: Sunny Deol is the undisputed star who has managed to hold his star status even today. After 4 decades of being...
Exclusive! 83 actor Nishant Dahiya roped in for movie Mrs with Sanya Malhotra
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some great news from OTT, Movies and television, we are back with another...
Recent Stories
Sonakshi
Wow! Sonakshi Sinha purchases a lavish sea-facing apartment in Bandra worth a whopping Rs 11 Crores
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sonakshi
Wow! Sonakshi Sinha purchases a lavish sea-facing apartment in Bandra worth a whopping Rs 11 Crores
Sunny Deol
Really! Sunny Deol took dad Dharmendra to the US NOT for a medical treatment, Gadar 2 actor “miffed with false reports”
Nishant Dahiya
Exclusive! 83 actor Nishant Dahiya roped in for movie Mrs with Sanya Malhotra
Nishant Dahiya
Exclusive! 83 actor Nishant Dahiya roped in for movie Mrs with Sanya Malhotra
Lehar Khan
Exclusive! “It feels so great; people are recognizing me and clicking pictures with me now” Jawan actress Lehar Khan
Pavleen Gujral
Exclusive! “The concerns of the women are shown beautifully in the movie and that made me say yes for the movie” Pavleen Gujral on Sukhee