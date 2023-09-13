Box office! Dream Girl 2 touched the mark of 100 crore, whereas Jawan refuses to stop, have a look at the collection so far

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is stronger day by day, the movie that has won the hearts of millions at the global level is surpassing all the records of box office, the had already registered the highest earner ever in a single day in the Indian cinema and now have a look at the total collection of the movie.

Talking about the collection of Tuesday (12th September)the movie had collected around 24 crore in Hindi language and 2.52 crore in other languages, taking the total net collection of India in all languages upto 345. 60 crores.

Also read – What! When Mahima Chaudhary opened up about her bitter divorce with Bobby Mukherji, “We were having issues…”

While talking about the global market the movie has touched the mark of 500 crore, well this is great news for all the fans of SRK and we look forward to see more of the records that will be created by the movie Jawan.

On the other hand, the movie Dream Girl 2 is also continuing to win hearts with its run, and the movie finally touched the 100 crore mark.

Well indeed it is a good phase of Indian cinema and we look forward to see further numbers of these two movies.

What are your views on this, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ- Exclusive! “The concerns of the women are shown beautifully in the movie and that made me say yes for the movie” Pavleen Gujral on Sukhee