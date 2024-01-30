Box office! Fighter crashes on Monday, here are the collections of the movie

MUMBAI : Movie Fighter has been a big thumbs up from the critics all over, but it was a mixed reaction from the fans all over, the movie that has Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Talat Aziz, Pradum Shukla, Pradum Jaykar is directed by War, and Pathaan director Sidharth Anand, indeed the buzz of the movie was very good but we did not see the same in the collection of the movie.

The movie has failed the Monday the Monday test and failed to collect desirable amount, the movie Fighter has collected 8 crore monday 5 which was yesterday, the movie collected lowest in its run and the total collection made by the movie is 126.5 crores and the total collection made by the movie at the global level is 216 crores.

Also read-Woah! Siddharth Anand Talks Future Projects Post "Fighter" Success: "I Am Unemployed, Haven't Decided on My Next"

Indeed the collections are not up to the mark as the buzz created was very strong and the movie is now struggling really very hard to even touch 150 crores in India but we look forward to seeing what will be the collections made by the movie in its lifetime. Apart from Fighter, another movie that is winning hearts is Hanuman. The movie has collected 174 crores at the pan India market across languages ever since it was released.

What are your views on these numbers of the movie Fighter and how did you like these movies? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

also read-Whoa! Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter to have a sequel? Director Siddharth Anand to drops a big hint