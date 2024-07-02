Box office! Fighter drops further, sees more downfall in collection, here are the numbers

Collection of the movie Fighter drops further, it collects lowest of all, have a look at the collection made by the movie on Tuesdays (yesterday)
Fighter

MUMBAI: Movie Fighter has been getting some mix to positive response from the fans all over the nation, the movie that has Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in the leading role has set the tone right when the trailer was out and also the trailer got a big Thumbs Up from the fans, but but unfortunately the movie opened to some mixed to positive response from the fans, audience and critic

Talking about a collection made by the movie the movie took a good start but unfortunately the collection of the movie has been stopped for some unfortunate reason, many people have their different reasons on why they are not watching the movie, talking about the collection the movie has collected lowest of all yesterday, the movie has collected 3.25 crore on Tuesday which was yesterday and the total collection made by the movie was around 181.75 crores, talking about the international collection the movie collected around 301 crores at the international level.

Also read - Whoa! Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter to have a sequel? Director Siddharth Anand to drops a big hint

On the other hand, movie Hanuman is getting a big Thumbs Up from the fans and audience inspite of after so many days of the release, the movie has made a total collection of 191.02 crores, at the pan India level across different languages.

What are your views on these collections made by these movies and which is your favourite movie, also what are your views on the Fighter movie making some average collections, do let jus know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read - Box office! Fighter crashes on Monday, here are the collections of the movie

