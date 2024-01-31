Box office! Fighter falls flat on Tuesday, here are the collections of the movie

MUMBAI: Movie Fighter is getting mixed to positive response from the fans all over and from the critics, the movie that has names like Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Talat Aziz, Pradum Shukla, Pradum Jaykar is directed by Siddharth Anand. The movie is registering strictly average numbers with regards to the scale and the budget of the movie. Having said that, check out the collection of the movie.

The movie has registered lowest ever in its run yesterday, the movie has collected 7.75 crore on Tuesday which was yesterday, this is the lowest of its run and we see the decline in the collection by every passing day, the total collection made by the movie is 134.25 crores at the national level, and the movie has collected around 215 crores at the global level.

Indeed these numbers have shocked the fans all over as we all were expecting great numbers looking at the cast and the budget of the movie, also we see the pattern of the collection getting dropped by every passing day, wlel what do you think what can be the reason of the audience not going for the movie Fighter.

Also read-Whoa! Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter to have a sequel? Director Siddharth Anand to drops a big hint

On the other hand movies like HanuMan is still getting a big thumbs up and is the choice for the movie goers after few weeks also, the movie HanuMan has collected 177 crores at the pan India market across different languages, well the movie has collected 258 croes at the international market.

What are your views on these numbers of the movie Fighter and how did you like the movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read-Box office! Fighter crashes on Monday, here are the collections of the movie