Box office! Fighter falls more flat, the collection graph goes downwards

Movie Fighter is shocking the fans with its collection, the movie is collecting less numbers by every passing day, here are the collection of the movie
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 02/08/2024 - 14:35
movie_image: 
Fighter

MUMBAI: Movie Fighter is getting some mixed reviews from the fans all over, and also from the critics, the movie that is directed by Bang Bang, War and Pathaan director has Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Talat Aziz, Pradum Shukla, Pradum Jaykar in lead. The movie when it was released opened to mixed to positive response from the fans and what we see later is that the collection was falling by every passing day. Having said that, let us see the latest collection of the movie Fighter.

Fighter graph is falling day by day, the movie has collected around 3 crores only on 3 crore on day 14 which was yesterday, well it is indeed lowest of all ever since the movie was released, the movie has made total collection of 184.75 crores at the pan India level, also the movie has collected around 305 crores at the international market, well these numbers are very much for a movie like Fighter looking at the scale, budget, the buzz and the star cast of the movie. Indeed these numbers are shocking the fans all over and also the critics, and now we look forward to seeing where the collection of the movie ends and what will be the lifetime collection of the movie.

What are your views on these numbers and how did you like the movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 02/08/2024 - 14:35

