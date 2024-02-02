Box office! Fighter falls more flat, whereas Main Atal Hoon closes leaves the race, here are the collection

From movie Fighter to movie Main Atal Hoon, here are the collection made by these recent movies
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 02/02/2024 - 17:08
movie_image: 
Hrithik Roshan

MUMBAI : Movie Fighter that has opened to mixed to positive response has been the talking point ever since it was released, the movie that has great names like Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Talat Aziz, Pradum Shukla, Pradum Jaykar is directed by Siddharth Anand, the movie on one side getting good reviews whereas on the other hand many are giving mixed reviews.

Well today let us see the collection of the movie, the movie Fighter once again collected lowest in its run, the movie has collected 6 crores on day 8, which was yesterday, the total collection made by the movie is 146.5 crores, the movie couldnt even touch 150 crores mark in its first week, and the collection made by the movie at the global market is 240.75 crores. Indeed these numbers have shocked the fans and also the industry, the movie is literally struggling at the BO of India.

Also read-Whoa! Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter to have a sequel? Director Siddharth Anand to drops a big hint

On the other hand movie Main Atal Hoon has closed its account, and the total collection made by the movie is 7.95 crores ever since it was released, indeed the movie got mixed reviews but the performance of the actor was appreciated.

What are your views on these numbers of the movies, and which is your favourite omvi and how did you like the movie Fighter, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read-Box office! Fighter crashes on Monday, here are the collections of the movie

FIGHTER MOVIE fighter collection box office Deepika Padukone Hrithik Roshan Anil Kapoor Karan Singh Grover Akshay Oberoi Sanjeeda Shaikh Talat Aziz Pradum Shukla Pradum Jaykar Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news SHOWBIZ NEWS B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 02/02/2024 - 17:08

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! This is the first time I have played a positive role and I am thoroughly enjoying every bit of it: Rohit Choudhary on Dalchini
MUMBAI : Dangal TV has been creating and curating some amazing shows, also giving a platform to new production houses...
Dabangii: Major drama! Ankush and Satya embark on contrasting journeys
MUMBAI : Sony Entertainment Television, known for its commitment to diverse storytelling and compelling characters, is...
Spoiler Alert! Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Kunal's Love Confession Threatened by Kuldeep's Opposition
MUMBAI : Star Plus introduces a captivating love story, Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, set against the enchanting backdrop of...
OMG! Subhi Chandna accused by Fashion Designer asking for free clothes at her wedding
MUMBAI : Karan Sharma and Surbhi Chandna are getting married soon. The couple revealed their engagement earlier this...
Anupamaa : OMG! Anuj lashes out at Adhya, gives her warning to speak with respect when it comes to Anupama
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Wow! Premnath's second grandson Arjun ties the knot with Simone Doondy in a spectacular ceremony
MUMBAI : In June 2023, Adiraj, the grandson of the renowned Premnath, was married. Adiraj is Monty's elder son; they...
Recent Stories
Premnath
Wow! Premnath's second grandson Arjun ties the knot with Simone Doondy in a spectacular ceremony
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Premnath
Wow! Premnath's second grandson Arjun ties the knot with Simone Doondy in a spectacular ceremony
Adarsh Gourav
OMG! After Radhika Apte gets locked on aerobridge, Adarsh Gourav deboarded from a flight after 7.5 hours delay
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Jiya
Song Out! Check out this romantic track ‘Tum Se’ from Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya with Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s strong chemistry
Rakesh Roshan
What! Bombay High Court orders fake CBI officers who duped Rakesh Roshan of Rs 50 Lakhs to return his money
Parineeti Chopra
Shocking! “You don’t know how to sing, please stop” netizens trolls actress Parineeti Chopra for her singing in a concert
Pragya Jaiswal
Hottie! Here’s a strong dose of smoking hot looks from Pragya Jaiswal's latest photo shoot that will make your day