Box office! Fighter falls more flat, whereas Main Atal Hoon leaves the race, here are the collection

MUMBAI : Movie Fighter that has opened to mixed to positive response has been the talking point ever since it was released, the movie that has great names like Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Talat Aziz, Pradum Shukla, Pradum Jaykar is directed by Siddharth Anand, the movie on one side getting good reviews whereas on the other hand many are giving mixed reviews.

Well today let us see the collection of the movie, the movie Fighter once again collected lowest in its run, the movie has collected 6 crores on day 8, which was yesterday, the total collection made by the movie is 146.5 crores, the movie couldnt even touch 150 crores mark in its first week, and the collection made by the movie at the global market is 240.75 crores. Indeed these numbers have shocked the fans and also the industry, the movie is literally struggling at the BO of India.

On the other hand movie Main Atal Hoon has closed its account, and the total collection made by the movie is 7.95 crores ever since it was released, indeed the movie got mixed reviews but the performance of the actor was appreciated.

