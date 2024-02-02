Box office! Fighter falls more flat, whereas Main Atal Hoon leaves the race, here are the collection

From movie Fighter to movie Main Atal Hoon, here are the collection made by these recent movies
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 02/02/2024 - 17:08
movie_image: 
Hrithik Roshan

MUMBAI : Movie Fighter that has opened to mixed to positive response has been the talking point ever since it was released, the movie that has great names like Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Talat Aziz, Pradum Shukla, Pradum Jaykar is directed by Siddharth Anand, the movie on one side getting good reviews whereas on the other hand many are giving mixed reviews.

Well today let us see the collection of the movie, the movie Fighter once again collected lowest in its run, the movie has collected 6 crores on day 8, which was yesterday, the total collection made by the movie is 146.5 crores, the movie couldnt even touch 150 crores mark in its first week, and the collection made by the movie at the global market is 240.75 crores. Indeed these numbers have shocked the fans and also the industry, the movie is literally struggling at the BO of India.

Also read-Whoa! Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter to have a sequel? Director Siddharth Anand to drops a big hint

On the other hand movie Main Atal Hoon has closed its account, and the total collection made by the movie is 7.95 crores ever since it was released, indeed the movie got mixed reviews but the performance of the actor was appreciated.

What are your views on these numbers of the movies, and which is your favourite omvi and how did you like the movie Fighter, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read-Box office! Fighter crashes on Monday, here are the collections of the movie

FIGHTER MOVIE fighter collection box office Deepika Padukone Hrithik Roshan Anil Kapoor Karan Singh Grover Akshay Oberoi Sanjeeda Shaikh Talat Aziz Pradum Shukla Pradum Jaykar Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news SHOWBIZ NEWS B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 02/02/2024 - 17:08

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Mehndi Wala Ghar: Woah! Rahul enters the house, Janaki Maa starts beating him
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television's 'Mehndi Wala Ghar' is a family drama about the Agrawal family of Ujjain,...
Mera Balam Thandedaar: OMG! Vardhan and Vishesh scold Bulbul, Veer shouts at her
MUMBAI : Colors channel has been bringing out successful and hit shows for the entertainment of audiences for a very...
Oh La La! Sharvari Wagh defines hotness all over again in this new photoshoot
MUMBAI: Actress Sharvari Wagh has been grabbing the attention of the fans with her sizzling looks and her acting...
Must Read! All you need to know about Poonam Pandey’s ex-husband Sam Bombay, who was accused of domestic violence
MUMBAI : The news of Model and adult film actress Poonam Pandey dying of cervical cancer has left everyone shocked and...
Teaser Out! Check out this teaser of ‘Godhra’ featuring Ranveer Shorey, Manoj Joshi and Hitu Kanodia, check out the deets inside
MUMBAI : Recently, there have been a lot of movie announcements that have made the audience curious and excited, be it...
Update! Bhediya 2 script has been finalized, here is when the movie will be released
MUMBAI: Movie Bhediya was loved by the fans all over, the movie which had Varun Dhawan along with Kriti Sanon was...
Recent Stories
Sharvari
Oh La La! Sharvari Wagh defines hotness all over again in this new photoshoot
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Sharvari
Oh La La! Sharvari Wagh defines hotness all over again in this new photoshoot
godhra
Teaser Out! Check out this teaser of ‘Godhra’ featuring Ranveer Shorey, Manoj Joshi and Hitu Kanodia, check out the deets inside
Bhediya
Update! Bhediya 2 script has been finalized, here is when the movie will be released
Tiger
What! Tiger Vs Pathaan is not shelved, here's what director Siddharth Anand has to say
Premnath
Wow! Premnath's second grandson Arjun ties the knot with Simone Doondy in a spectacular ceremony
Adarsh Gourav
OMG! After Radhika Apte gets locked on aerobridge, Adarsh Gourav deboarded from a flight after 7.5 hours delay