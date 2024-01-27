Box office! Fighter takes a good jump on republic days, here is the day 2 collection

MUMBAI: Movie Fighter has been grabbing the attention of the fans all over, finally the movie has hot the big screens and it is getting a big thumbs up from the fans all over, the movie that has Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Talat Aziz, Pradum Shukla, Pradum Jaykar is directed by Sidharth Anand. Today let us see the collection made by the movie.

The movie was released one day before the republic day and the movie which opened with 22 crores on day 1 has collected 39.5 crores on day 2 which was yesterday and the total collection made by the movie is 61.5 crores. Indeed we see a good growth on day 2 in the collection and that is because of the republic day holiday and also because of the patriotic theme of the movie.

Well we look forward to see the overall weekend collection of the movie which surely is going to touch the 100 crore club and we see what can be the lifetime collection of the movie. Talking about the movie Hanuman it is still winning hearts inspite of screen division with Fighter, the movie has collected 158 crore at pan India and collected 225 crores at the international level.

Indeed these numbers show the love movies are getting by the movie goers and we see further collection of these movies. What are your views on these numbers and which your favorite movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

