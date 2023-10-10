Box office! Fukrey 3 and Mission Raniganj shows decent business, whereas Jawan continues to roar, have a look at the collection

With the movies like Fukrey 3, The Vaccine War and Mission Raniganj getting mixed reactions have a look at the collection of the recent few release and their performance at the box office
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 10/10/2023 - 17:04
movie_image: 
Box office

MUMBAI :With the new releases at the box office we can see few movies are getting good response whereas, other are falling flat, movie like Sukhee, The Vaccine War and Mission Raniganj are getting flat response from whereas Fukrey 3 is getting thumbs up from the fans, having said that let us have a look at the collection of these films.

Talking about the movie Mission Raniganj it is getting mixed response from the audience, the movie has collected 13.7 crores till date, whereas the movie Thank You for Coming that has Bhumi Pednekar in the leads collected around 4.77 crore since its release. The movie Movie Vaccine War has fallen flat and the audience have rejected the movie, the collection of the movie is around 8.5 crore till today, whereas movie Fukrey 3 is getting lot of love from the audience, Fukrey 3 has collected around 77 crores, well the movie has entered the 100 crore club at the worldwide collection.

Also read - Ganapath creates History: 2 Lac Glabal Fans of Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon and legendary Amitabh Bachchan launched the trailer before it's official launch making it trend on no.1 across social media platforms in no time!”

On the other hand the unstoppable Jawan has continued to rule the box office at the global level, the movie has collected 625 crore in India across languages, whereas it has collected 1117 crore at the global level.

What are your views on these collections of the new releases and which is your favorite movie, do share in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read Enthralling! Sam Bahadur: Vicky Kaushal's starrer teaser to debut on October 13, Coinciding with India-Pakistan match screening

 

Mission Raniganj MISSION RANIGANJ COLLECTION Akshay Kumar JAWAN COLLECTION Fukrey 3 box office Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news SHOWBIZ NEWS B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 10/10/2023 - 17:04

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Shilpa Shetty is a wonderful human being and has a lot of positivity: Jyoti Kapoor on experience shooting for Sukhee
MUMBAI: Jyoti Kapoor has captivated hearts with her enigmatic performances in her projects and is currently mesmerizing...
From Shehnaaz Gill, Tejasswi Prakash to Hina Khan: List of celebrities who made the best of their fame through Bigg Boss!
MUMBAI :Bigg Boss is one of the most followed reality shows on television. The show is controversial in nature and...
Must Read: Check out the transition of Shark Tank India judges from then to now!
MUMBAI :One of the most unusual success stories in Indian television has been Shark Tank India. Shark Tank India is a...
Exclusive! Vikram Vedha and Bunty aur Babli 2 actor Saurabh Sharma roped in for Jio cinema's series titled Clean up Crew
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some great news from OTT, Movies and television, we are back with another...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Plan and Plot! Manveer strategized a major move on Simran’s birthday
MUMBAI :Star Plus’ popular show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, started on a very promising note and...
Relief! Zareen Khan wins legal case in cheating case, actress’ arrest warrant canceled
MUMBAI :Recently, a Kolkata court had issued an arrest warrant for Bollywood actress Zareen Khan in connection with a...
Recent Stories
Jyoti Kapoor
Exclusive! Shilpa Shetty is a wonderful human being and has a lot of positivity: Jyoti Kapoor on experience shooting for Sukhee
Latest Video
Related Stories
Jyoti Kapoor
Exclusive! Shilpa Shetty is a wonderful human being and has a lot of positivity: Jyoti Kapoor on experience shooting for Sukhee
Zareen Khan
Relief! Zareen Khan wins legal case in cheating case, actress’ arrest warrant canceled
Lior Raz
OMG! Fauda actor Lior Raz narrowly escapes Hamas bombs in war torn Israel while saving civilians in extraction mission, netizens call the actor ‘real hero’
Vicky Kaushal
Enthralling! Sam Bahadur: Vicky Kaushal's starrer teaser to debut on October 13, Coinciding with India-Pakistan match screening
Ganapath
Ganapath creates History: 2 Lac Global Fans of Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon and legendary Amitabh Bachchan launched the trailer before it's official launch making it trend on no.1 across social media platforms in no time!”
Ranbir Kapoor
What! Ranbir Kapoor to stop consuming alcohol and non-veg food to play Lord Ram; follows in footsteps of Prabhas and Akshay Kumar?