Box office! Fukrey 3 and Mission Raniganj shows decent business, whereas Jawan continues to roar, have a look at the collection

MUMBAI :With the new releases at the box office we can see few movies are getting good response whereas, other are falling flat, movie like Sukhee, The Vaccine War and Mission Raniganj are getting flat response from whereas Fukrey 3 is getting thumbs up from the fans, having said that let us have a look at the collection of these films.

Talking about the movie Mission Raniganj it is getting mixed response from the audience, the movie has collected 13.7 crores till date, whereas the movie Thank You for Coming that has Bhumi Pednekar in the leads collected around 4.77 crore since its release. The movie Movie Vaccine War has fallen flat and the audience have rejected the movie, the collection of the movie is around 8.5 crore till today, whereas movie Fukrey 3 is getting lot of love from the audience, Fukrey 3 has collected around 77 crores, well the movie has entered the 100 crore club at the worldwide collection.

On the other hand the unstoppable Jawan has continued to rule the box office at the global level, the movie has collected 625 crore in India across languages, whereas it has collected 1117 crore at the global level.

