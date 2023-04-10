Box office! Fukrey 3 passes the Tuesday test, whereas The Vaccine war declined further

With Fukrey 3 getting great response at the Indian box office have a look at the collections of recently released movies
Fukrey 3

MUMBAI:  Indeed we can call this current phase the best of Indian cinema as we see more and more footfalls, and the collections of the movies speaks about the same. With the movie Jawan roaring at the box office we have seen movies like Fukrey 3 also getting lot of love. Have a look at the collections of the recent releases

Movie Fukrey 3 surpasses the Tuesday test with great number, the movie collects around 4 crore on Tuesday and took the total collection upto 59 crores, we won't be wrong in saying that the movie can enter 100 crore club soon.

Also read Oh No! Ileana D'Cruz expresses concern for newborn son Koa, reflects on parenthood challenges; Says ‘Nothing prepares you for the pain...'

On the other hand Nana Patekar starrer The Vaccine war shows decline at the box office, the total collection of the movie is around 7.72 crores at the box office. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is not in mood to slow down, the total collection in India is around 614 crores in all languages and the total international collection of the movie is around 1095.

Indeed these numbers speaks about the love the audience has for cinema and some great content, what are your views on these numbers and which is your favorite movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read  OMG! AR Rahman sues the Surgeons Association for Rs 10 Crores, demands unconditional apology

