Box office! Fukrey 3 shows a decent hold on 2nd day, whereas The Vaccine War declines further, here are the collection

MUMBAI: Movies The Vaccine War and Fukrey 3 are grabbing the attention of the fans as they are the recent releases, movie Fukrey 3 is getting good number on the other hand The Vaccine War is falling flat. Have a look at the box office numbers of these 2 movies.

Fukrey 3 has collected around 7 crore on day 2 taking the total collection upto around 16 crores, whereas on the other hand movie The Vaccine War has collected a total of 1.75 cores in 2 days.

Also read - Breaking! Confirmed Anushka Sharma pregnant for the 2nd time, Read More

Well speaking of the movie Jawan it has already emerged as the highest grosser of the year beating movie Gadar 2, the total collection of the movie Jawan is around 587 crores and of Gadar 2 is 524 crore.

Indeed this is one of the best phrases for the industry now as we see some great content at cinema halls and we look forward to seeing the journey of movies Fukrey 3 and The Vaccine War.

What are your views on the numbers of these movies, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ - Wow! Parineeti Chopra looks gorgeous in red co-ord set at her Haldi ceremony with Raghav Chadha, check out viral video



