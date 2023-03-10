Box office! Fukrey 3 shows massive growth, whereas Jawan denies to slow down, have a look at the collection

With Jawan entering the club of 600 crore and Fukrey 3 getting some massive response have a look at the total collection of recent releases
MUMBAI: Movie Fukrey 3 is getting a lot of love from the fans all over, the movie that faced clashed with The Vaccine War is getting good response and the numbers speaks for it, on the other hand Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is not in mood to slow down and has entered the 600 crores club.

Talking about the collection of Fukrey 3, it has collected 55 crores over the weakened and till monday, whereas on the other hand The Vaccine War has fallen flat, the movie has collected 7.31 crores. Talking about the declared blockbuster Jawan, it has collected 611 crores across languages and has entered the club of 600 crore. The movie indeed has denied slowing down and the numbers speak about the love for the superstar.

Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 has slowed down and the movie is still at 524 crores, well these are the numbers of the recently released movies at the Indian box office, what are your views on these numbers and which is your favorite do let us know in the comment section below.

