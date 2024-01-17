Box office! From Guntur Kaaram breaking records to Merry Christmas getting rejected by the fans, here are the collections of these movies

MUMBAI: This week we have seen around 6 to 7 movies hitting the big screen, indeed it was a treat for all the movie and cinema lovers, talking about these movies they were released in different languages at the Pan India level. Having said that today let us have a look at the collection made by these movies.

Talking about the movie Merry Christmas which has Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in the leading role, the movie has collected around 1.5 crore on day 5 which was yesterday, taking the total collection up to 12.68 at the pan India level, talking about the international collection the movie has collected around 18 crores.

Talking about the another movie which is grabbing the attention it is HanuMan, the movie has collected around 68.75 crore across all languages till today ever since it was released, well the movie has collected around 94.75 over at the global level.

Movie Captain Miller that has actor Dhanush in the leading the role has collected around 35 crore at the Pan India level till today and the movie has collected around 48 crore at the international level, another movie that has grabbed the attention of fans and audience is Ayalaan, the movie is new in terms of the content and the context, the movie has elected around 27 crore at the pan India level across languages and the movie has collected around 35 crore at the global market.

Movie Guntur Kaaram that has super star Mahesh Babu in the leading role is another talk of the town. The movie is all set to hit the 100 crore mark at the pan India level, the movie has collected around 124.65 crore at the international level.

Well these are the collections made by these recent movies which are currently running successfully at the cinemas, what are your views on these numbers and which is your favourite movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

