Box office! Guntur Kaaram crosses 100 crore mark, whereas Merry Christmas is clearly rejected by the fans

MUMBAI: No doubt it has been a fantastic week all the movie lovers, we have seen them great content coming this week across language on different platform, talking about the big screen we have seen releases like Guntur Kaaram, Hanuman, Merry Christmas, Ayalaan, Captain Miller and others, and today let us have a look at the collection made by these movies.

Talking about the movie Guntur Kaaram that has Mahesh Babu in the leading role the movie has crossed the 100 crore mark and has collected 106 crores at the pan India level across different languages, talking about the international collection the movie has collected around 150 crore at the international market, on the other hand another movie that is grabbing the attention of the fans is the movie Hanuman, the movie has collected around 90 crores ever since it was released in India and 130 crores at the international level.

Movie Merry Christmas that has Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in the leading role is a big appointment and fans have clearly rejected the movie, the movie has collected or round 14 in India across different languages and the movie has collected around 19 crore at the international level, on the other hand the movie which is getting a big Thumbs Up from the fans and audience is the movie Captain Miller that has Dhanush in the leading role, the movie has collected around 40 crores at the pan India level across different languages and 60 crore at the international market.

Well these are the collections made by the movie released this week, it has been a decent week for few movies, and we shall look forward to see how the movie Main Atal Hoon that has Pankaj Tripathi in the leading role will impress the fans

