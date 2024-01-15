Box office! HanuMan sees a great jump on Sunday, Guntur Kaaram is also a winner

From movie Ayaaaln, HanuMan to Merry Christmas and Guntur Kaaram, check out the collections of these newly released movies on big screens.
HanuMan

MUMBAI : Well it was a week for all the content lovers, we have seen not 1 or 2 but 7 good content driven movies releasing the last week, and it was a tough fight between all these movies, the fans all over are not keeping calm but are sweating all the love their favourite movies, and we can see ech movie has a separate fan base, let us see the collection of these movies.

Talking about the movie Merry Christmas starring Katrina Kaif and Vijsy Sethupathi, the movie is doing a slow business, the movie has collected 3.40 crore on day 3 which was a Sunday across all languages and total collection made hy the movie at pan India level is 9.73, well the international collection made by the movie is around 13 crores, indeed the movie is dong strictly average business and we see hardly any buzz for the movie.

Whereas the winner is the movie HanuMan, the movie has collected around 16 crores on day 3 which was yesterday in all languages, well the total collection made by the movie so far is 40.65 crores across India and it has collected 72 crores at the global level. On the other hand movie Guntur Kaaram that jas Mahesh Babu in the lead is getting mixed to positive reviews from the fans all over, the movie has collected 14 crore in Telugu language, well the movie has collected 68 crores in total ever since it was released, and it has crossed the mark of 100 crores at the international level, it has collected 107 crores at the global level.

Also read-Must Read! Here are the points working in favour of the movie HanuMan

Captain Miller starring Dhanush has collected 7 crores yesterday, taking the total collection upto 23.95 crores at the pan India level, whereas the movie has collected 34 crores at the global market, well the movie Saindhav is also getting big thumbs up from the fans all over, the movie has collected, 2.85 crore on its day 2 which was yesterday and the total collection is 6.65 crore across nation, the global collection made by the movie is around 9 crores.

Well these are the collections made by these new releases, indeed these numbers speak about the love movies are getting, what are your views on these numbers and which is your favourite movie, do share in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read-Must Read! Loved movie HanuMan, there will be 12 movies in this universe, here are the details

