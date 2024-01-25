Box office! Have a look at the afternoon collection of the movie Fighter

MUMBAI: Movie fighter is indeed one of the big releases of the year, the movie has been the point of conversation and was the talks of the town ever since it was announced and was in the making, the movie that has great names like Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor along with Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi is directed by Pathan and War director Siddharth Anand.

The movie has finally hit the big screens now and the fans are looking forward to the collection of the movie, well the early reviews and the reports of the movie is solid and it is managing to grab the attention and get some good reviews from the fans, audience and critics.

Having said that let us see the collection made by the movie till afternoon,

Talking about the morning shows here are the collections as per the released format 3D: 1.29 Cr [1574 shows], 2D: 83L [1617 shows], IMAX 3D: 14.42L [35 shows]

Also talking about the Afternoon shows, here are the collections: 3D: 2.13 Cr [1859 shows], 2D: 1.84 Cr [2728 shows],IMAX 3D: 15.73L [29 shows]. Indeed these numbers are growing slowly. We see what will be the scenario of the number game till evening and night shows and the positive word for the movie spreading like fire.

What are your views on these numbers and if you have seen the movie do share your reviews in the comment section below.

