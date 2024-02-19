Box office! It has been a decent weekend for Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya whereas Kuch Khatta Ho Jaay has been rejected

From Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya minting decent numbers to Kuch Khatta Ho Jaay getting neglected by the Audience, here are the collection made by these movies
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 02/19/2024 - 14:29
movie_image: 
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

MUMBAI : We can see it has been a decent weekend for the movies that were releases in last few weeks, movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon has got decent reactions from the fans all over, the movie has got mixed reviews from the fans and audience. Whereas Movie Kuch Khatta Ho Jaay has been rejected by the fans.

Movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha has collected around 6 crore on its day 10 which was a Sunday and which was yesterday, the total collection made by the movie is 58.2 crore at the national level. Whereas the movie has crossed the 100 crore mark at the global level. Indeed the movie is getting good reviews and collection in it's second week and both the actors are getting great response.

Whereas on the other hand movie Kuch Khatta Ho Jaay is getting flat reviews, the movie is not the first choice for all the movie goers, also the movie just collected 1 crore on 3 days, ever since it was released, the collection ls are just in few lakhs. Indeed it is because of the lack of buzz and promotion.

Movie Fighter that has Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor along with Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi has collected around 206 crore at the Pan India market. What are your views on these collection and which is your favorite movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Box office! It has been a decent weekend for Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya whereas Kuch Khatta Ho Jaay has been rejected
