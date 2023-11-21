Box office! It is a single digit figure for Tiger 3 whereas is Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan remains stable, check out the collections

From the Tiger 3 getting some mixed to positive response from the fans and Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan getting strictly average response, check out the box office collection of these two movies
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 11/21/2023 - 15:33
movie_image: 
Tiger 3

MUMBAI: With the rise in consumption of content we can see great movies are been released, the current talk of the town and the biggest release in the recent past is Tiger 3 which has Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the leading role, the movie has opened with mixed to positive response from the fans and audience and today let us have a look at the collection of the movie along with the movie Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan.

Directed by Maneesh Sharma movie Tiger 3 is dropping day by day and for the first time the movie has collected in a single digit figure, the movie has collected round 7 crore on day 9 which was yesterday, indeed this is the very first single digit figure of the movie Tiger 3 ever since the movie was released, the total collection of the movie is around 237.08 crores at the domestic market and talking about the international collection the movie has collected 373 crores.

On the other hand movie Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan that has some amazing talent like Supriya Pathak Kapur, Rajeev Mehta, Anang Desai, Vandana Pathak, Jamnadas Majethia is winning hearts but only on the other hand the collection of the movie is very average, the movie has collected around 39 lakhs on 4th day taking the total collection of 3.39 crore.

Well these are the numbers of the movies which have been released in the recent past, what are your views on these figures and which is your favourite movie, do let us know in the comment section below, also we look forward to see till where Tiger 3 will go in terms of collection.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read- OMG! Kartik Aaryan responds to Sara Ali Khan's candid discussion on their relationship with Karan Johar; Says ‘Hum sab ko apni relationship ki respect karni chahiye’

 

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 11/21/2023 - 15:33

