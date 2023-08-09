Box office! Jawan shatters all previous box office records, becomes highest opener in Indian cinema beating Pathaan

It is the highest day 1 opener for the movie Jawan, the movie has crossed the record of Pathaan, here is the day one collection of the movie
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 09/08/2023 - 14:59
movie_image: 
jawan

MUMBAI: It is the Jawan fever all over and the movie is getting a very big Thumbs Up from the fans and audience. The movie which is directed by Atlee has superstar Shahrukh Khan in the leading role, the movie has been grabbing the attention of the fans much before its release and it is considered as one of the biggest releases of the Year.

The movie has hit the big screen on 7th September and we can see many pictures and posts which are floating all over the internet which are taking about the positive response of the movie and we can see many videos directly from the cinema hall where the fans are dancing and showering all the love for the superstar Shahrukh Khan.

Also read - Jawan: Whoa! This real-life soldier is a part of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer, quit the Army for THIS reason

Talking about the box office collection, all the previous record has been shattered by the movie Jawan. Yes you heard right, earlier it was Paathan which has collected highest day one, that is 55 crore and now the movie Javan has broken that record.

Jawan has collected 65 crore on day 1 which is 19% higher than the collection of Pathaan. Movie Javan emerges to be the highest day 1 of the Indian cinema beating all previous records.

Indeed this is the love of the fans and audience towards the superstar Shahrukh Khan as he tops the charts once again after Pathaan. What are your views on the collection of the movie, and how did you like the movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read- Trolled! "Airport Hai ya Ramp, what is she wearing?" netizens trolls actress Urvashi Rautela for her new dress

JAWAN Atlee Nayanthara Vijay Sethupathi Sanya Malhotra Red Chillies production SHAHRUKH KHAN FANS JAWAN REVIEW Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 09/08/2023 - 14:59

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
What! Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan refuses to hear this about the recently released film, find out what
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan has brought the massiest entertainer for fans with Atlee, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi called...
Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Zain Imam to participate in the show?
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
EXCLUSIVE! Aakash Ahuja addresses dating rumours of him and Niharika Chouksey, reveals he finds his on-screen chemistry with her quite good and much more
MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Faltu which was launched last year recently went off-air. The show starred Niharika Chouksey...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: OMG! Mirza’s entry brings havoc in Angad’s life
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Box office! Jawan shatters all previous box office records, becomes highest opener in Indian cinema beating Pathaan
MUMBAI: It is the Jawan fever all over and the movie is getting a very big Thumbs Up from the fans and audience. The...
Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: Will Mohan be able to save Radha from her death sentence?
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, which is a mature romantic drama based in modern-day Vrindavan, has...
Recent Stories
SHAH RUKH KHAN
What! Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan refuses to hear this about the recently released film, find out what
Latest Video
Related Stories
SHAH RUKH KHAN
What! Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan refuses to hear this about the recently released film, find out what
Urvashi
Trolled! "Airport Hai ya Ramp, what is she wearing?" netizens troll actress Urvashi Rautela for her new dress
Saachi Bindra
Hottie! Actress Saachi Bindra is too hot to handle in these pictures
Ridhi
Jawan: Hilarious! Ridhi Dogra reacts to the memes on her character, “Lol, No Thanks beta”
Jawan
Jawan: Whoa! This real-life soldier is a part of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer, quit the Army for THIS reason
Raghav Chadha
Aww! Raghav Chadha spills the beans on meeting Parineeti Chopra for the very first time, “I thank God every single day…”