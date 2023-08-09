Box office! Jawan shatters all previous box office records, becomes highest opener in Indian cinema beating Pathaan

MUMBAI: It is the Jawan fever all over and the movie is getting a very big Thumbs Up from the fans and audience. The movie which is directed by Atlee has superstar Shahrukh Khan in the leading role, the movie has been grabbing the attention of the fans much before its release and it is considered as one of the biggest releases of the Year.

The movie has hit the big screen on 7th September and we can see many pictures and posts which are floating all over the internet which are taking about the positive response of the movie and we can see many videos directly from the cinema hall where the fans are dancing and showering all the love for the superstar Shahrukh Khan.

Talking about the box office collection, all the previous record has been shattered by the movie Jawan. Yes you heard right, earlier it was Paathan which has collected highest day one, that is 55 crore and now the movie Javan has broken that record.

Jawan has collected 65 crore on day 1 which is 19% higher than the collection of Pathaan. Movie Javan emerges to be the highest day 1 of the Indian cinema beating all previous records.

Indeed this is the love of the fans and audience towards the superstar Shahrukh Khan as he tops the charts once again after Pathaan. What are your views on the collection of the movie, and how did you like the movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

